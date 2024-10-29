J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Leads 'Run for Unity' On National Unity Day In Srinagar

Srinagar: Marking National Unity Day, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah led the 'Run for Unity' in Srinagar on Tuesday, paying tribute to the legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, widely revered as the architect of a united India. The event, organized to celebrate the birth anniversary of Patel, commenced at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) and concluded at the nearby Botanical Garden.

The Chief Minister also administered a unity pledge at SKICC before flagging off the run, which saw enthusiastic participation from people across different walks of life, including students, local residents, and dignitaries. Participants gathered early in the morning, donning running shoes and ready to honor Patel's vision of national integration. As the race began, cheers filled the air, and banners bearing messages of unity waved above the crowd, with each step along the scenic route representing a collective commitment to fostering national unity and togetherness.

"This run is more than an event—it is a reminder of our commitment to a unified India, a commitment embodied by Sardar Patel," the CM said. "We remember his invaluable role in bringing people together and solidifying our nation's foundation." The event aimed to encourage community engagement with national values, promoting unity and inclusiveness.

On Monday, Omar Abdullah inaugurated Vigilance Awareness Week in Srinagar, where he administered an Integrity Pledge designed to promote transparency and honesty across Jammu and Kashmir's public services.

Addressing public officials and regional leaders who joined both in person and via video conferencing, Omar Abdullah emphasized the significance of a corruption-free society and urged civil servants to adopt integrity as a core principle.

"Some might think they can exploit the current system, finding loopholes in our present structure, but this phase is temporary," he said. "My recent meetings in Delhi were productive, with assurances at the highest levels that Jammu and Kashmir's governance model will evolve. Those who believe our status as a Union Territory will shield them from accountability should remember that once full statehood is reinstated, there will be no loopholes left to exploit."