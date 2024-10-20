ETV Bharat / state

Watch: J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Leads Kashmir Marathon; Completes 21 KM Half Marathon

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday led the International Kashmir Marathon by completing the 21 km half-marathon himself along the banks of famous Dal Lake in Srinagar.

Omar, who flagged off the 42-km marathon along side Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty and Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, urged people to make running a habit for a drug-free J&K.

The marathon was flagged off by the chief minister early morning on the banks of Dal Lake in which 2000 athletes including national, regional and 59 international competitors participated.

Omar congratulated the tourism department and the Srinagar administration for organising the marathon and exuded hope that every year this marathon is held in Kashmir.

"I ran 21 kilometres as I was encouraged by the participants and their determination to run. I usually ran 12 kilometres daily, but running 21 kilometres today was possible due to the encouragement of the other participants," Omar, who is himself a daily jogger in the Royal Springs Golf Club in Srinagar, said.

The J&K Chief Minister later took to X to share his running experience.

“I’m so damn pleased with myself today. I completed the Kashmir Half Marathon - 21 KM at an average pace of 5 min 54 sec per KM. I’ve never run more than 13 KM in my life & that too only ever once. Today I just kept going, propelled by the enthusiasm of other amateur runners like myself. No proper training, no running plan, no nutrition. Picked up a banana & a couple of khajoor (dates)along the way. The best part was running past my home with family & others out to cheer me on,” Omar wrote in a post.