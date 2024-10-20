Watch: J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Leads Kashmir Marathon; Completes 21 KM Half Marathon

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday led the International Kashmir Marathon by completing the 21 km half-marathon himself along the banks of famous Dal Lake in Srinagar.
Omar, who flagged off the 42-km marathon along side Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty and Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, urged people to make running a habit for a drug-free J&K.
The marathon was flagged off by the chief minister early morning on the banks of Dal Lake in which 2000 athletes including national, regional and 59 international competitors participated.
Omar congratulated the tourism department and the Srinagar administration for organising the marathon and exuded hope that every year this marathon is held in Kashmir.
"I ran 21 kilometres as I was encouraged by the participants and their determination to run. I usually ran 12 kilometres daily, but running 21 kilometres today was possible due to the encouragement of the other participants," Omar, who is himself a daily jogger in the Royal Springs Golf Club in Srinagar, said.
The J&K Chief Minister later took to X to share his running experience.
“I’m so damn pleased with myself today. I completed the Kashmir Half Marathon - 21 KM at an average pace of 5 min 54 sec per KM. I’ve never run more than 13 KM in my life & that too only ever once. Today I just kept going, propelled by the enthusiasm of other amateur runners like myself. No proper training, no running plan, no nutrition. Picked up a banana & a couple of khajoor (dates)along the way. The best part was running past my home with family & others out to cheer me on,” Omar wrote in a post.
“It was such fun running with others. Lots of selfies & videos along the way. I even had a few requests for appointments and one or two job related problems highlighted along the way. Let’s not forget the enterprising journalists who tried to run along side in the hope of grabbing an interview,” he wrote in another post.
The J&K CM also urged people complaining of air pollution during the half marathon in the national capital.
“Come and run in the Kashmir marathon next time, air quality will be better & the scenery is pretty good too,” Omar said.
The Chief Minister also urged people to run often for a drug-free Jammu and Kashmir.
“You don’t need drugs to feel good or beat stress. A good run, whether a kilometer or a marathon, is enough to clear the cobwebs & achieve a natural feeling of euphoria & enthusiasm. Try it, you won’t regret it. Let’s start running for a drug free J&K,” he added.
The International Kashmir Marathon was organised and hosted by the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department. The participants has to choose between 42-kilometre full marathon or the more accessible 21-kilometre half marathon.
Raja Yaqoob Farooq, Director of Tourism said 2,000 participants had registration for the marathon which included runners from 29 states and Union Territories across the country, along with 13 countries.
He said the marathon was held to promote peace and tourism of Kashmir in the world and also the hospitality of the valley across the globe.
Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty who was present at the event said, "It was a quite wonderful event to be a guest at. The sight was soothing to see that 2000 runners are running to promote peace and spirit of brotherhood".
