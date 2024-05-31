J&K: Bomb Scare Targeting Vistara Flight Sparks Chaos at Srinagar Airport

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): A bomb threat targeting Vistara flight UK611 from New Delhi prompted immediate action by authorities at Srinagar International Airport on Tuesday.

The incident began when Air Traffic Control (ATC) in Srinagar received a threatening call, triggering a swift response from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). According to airport officials, the CISF promptly evacuated the aircraft and conducted a comprehensive search of the plane and its surroundings.

Passengers and crew members were moved to a secure area while bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs inspected the aircraft for any suspicious items. After an exhaustive search, no explosives were found on board.

An airport official confirmed that the threat was deemed non-credible, and normal operations resumed shortly afterward. "All necessary precautions were taken to ensure the safety of passengers and staff. Flights have now resumed as per schedule," the official said.

Authorities are investigating the origin of the threat call. Enhanced security measures remain in place to ensure the continued safety of all flights operating through Srinagar International Airport.