ETV Bharat / state

J&K BJP MLA Devender Singh Rana Cremated In Jammu; CM Omar Abdullah Pays Last Respects To Former Aide

Jammu: National Conference-turned-BJP leader and J&K MLA, Devender Singh Rana, who passed away after a prolonged illness at a Haryana hospital on Thursday, was cremated at Shastri Nagar Cremation Ground in Jammu on Friday.

On Friday afternoon, Rana's mortal remains were brought to his home located in Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, where thousands, including top party leaders and his brother union minister Dr Jitendra Singh, paid tribute to him. From there, the mortal remains were carried in a procession to the cremation ground in a vehicle decorated with flowers in the afternoon.

The air reverberated with chants of 'Davender Singh Rana Amar Rahay Amar Rahay', as surging crowds broke down barricades when the body of Rana was consigned to flames at Shastri Nagar Crematorium in Jammu.

The last rites were performed by his son, who lit the pyre in an emotionally charged atmosphere.

Politicians across the spectrum attended his funeral. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary on Friday visited the residence of Devender Singh Rana in Jammu.

On the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary regretted the untimely death of Rana and said that the whole Jammu is in mourning saying Rana was the voice of Jammu.

“J&K has lost its big leader, who especially was the voice of Jammu. We do not have words today to express our condolences for this leader with whom I had a very close relation," Choudhary said outside the residence of the late Davender Singh Rana.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah did not speak to the media on the occasion and left Rana's residence after paying his condolences.