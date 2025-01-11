J&K: Bikers Adopt New Ways To Dodge Traffic Rules In Jammu

Jammu: Since the traffic police have tightened noose around violators and with the improved technology violators get caught easily, few bikers in Jammu city have adopted new ways to give a slip to the technology.

It is learnt that the bikers cover an alphabet or a number on a High Security Number Plates (HSNP) of their bikes in order to remain unidentified so that even if traffic policemen click pictures, they can't be traced.

Mostly these youth ride their bikes without helmets and want to avoid challans whenever cops try to click their pictures. Since the installation of high security number plates, the job of traffic cops has gotten easier to punish violators without disturbing the traffic and get hold of violators in person. But if any number or alphabet is missing or hidden from the number plates, cops will not be able to identify the owner of the bike.

"It is a criminal offence and we have registered many cases against violators. Once the FIR is registered the bike is seized and the violator gets arrested," Faisal Qureshi, SSP Traffic Jammu told ETV Bharat.

He informed that many times cops have got hold of the violators even if they give them slip at one place. "There is a network of police everywhere and violators can't run away without getting caught," the SSP traffic said.

With this kind of violation, there is always a chance of criminals exploiting the shortcomings of the technology and running away without being noticed.

As per the traffic rules, the bike rider and pillion have to wear helmets mandatory and if any of them violates the rules, it is a punishable offence with cops sending challan on the registered mobile number of the owner. They are given a time period to pay the challan or contest their claim in court. Through e-courts they have the option of payment and if they don't want to pay, they are given the chance to contest.

There are hundreds of bikers in and around Jammu city and many people adopt this as a mode of transport to avoid getting stuck in traffic jams. These bikes are also economical and don't affect the pockets of people much.