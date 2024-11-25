ETV Bharat / state

J&K: Bandipora-Gurez Road Reopens After Brief Closure Due To Snowfall

The Bandipora-Gurez road in north Kashmir, closed for traffic due to heavy snowfall at Razdan Top, partially reopens for traffic with specific timings.

Bandipora-Gurez Road Reopens After Brief Closure Due To Snowfall. The road was opened for traffic by BRO
Bandipora-Gurez Road Reopens After Brief Closure Due To Snowfall (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Bandipora: The Bandipora-Gurez road in Jammu and Kashmir, which was closed on Saturday due to heavy snowfall at Razdan Top and surrounding areas, has been reopened for traffic under regulated conditions, officials confirmed on Monday.

Bandipora-Gurez Road Reopens After Brief Closure Due To Snowfall (ETV Bharat)

Bandipora – Gurez road, vital for connectivity in north Kashmir’s border district, will now see traffic operating under specific timings to ensure safety amidst ongoing winter challenges. Officials say traffic from TCP Kanzalwan is permitted between 8:30 am and 11:00 am, while vehicles from TCP Tragbal can ply between 1:30 pm and 4:00 pm. Moreover, travelers from Pethkoot have been advised to depart by noon and wait at TCP Tragbal until all vehicles from Gurez reach Tragbal.

Officials stressed that all vehicles must be equipped with anti-skid chains to navigate icy stretches. Clearance from the Border Roads Organization (BRO) will determine traffic movement daily to maintain road safety.

Meanwhile, the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH 44) that links Kashmir valley with the rest of the country, remains closed due to landslides and snowfall. Also, roads like Srinagar-Leh highway, Mughal Road, and other high-altitude routes such as Kupwara-Machil, Kupwara-Tangdhar, and Bandipora-Gurez often remain shut for months due to heavy snowfall during winter.

The Meteorological Department has predicted generally cloudy and dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir till the end of this month.

Read more:

  1. Weatherman Predicts Dry Weather In Jammu And Kashmir
  2. Kashmir's Clean Air Draws Delhiites Seeking Refuge From Toxic Smog

Bandipora: The Bandipora-Gurez road in Jammu and Kashmir, which was closed on Saturday due to heavy snowfall at Razdan Top and surrounding areas, has been reopened for traffic under regulated conditions, officials confirmed on Monday.

Bandipora-Gurez Road Reopens After Brief Closure Due To Snowfall (ETV Bharat)

Bandipora – Gurez road, vital for connectivity in north Kashmir’s border district, will now see traffic operating under specific timings to ensure safety amidst ongoing winter challenges. Officials say traffic from TCP Kanzalwan is permitted between 8:30 am and 11:00 am, while vehicles from TCP Tragbal can ply between 1:30 pm and 4:00 pm. Moreover, travelers from Pethkoot have been advised to depart by noon and wait at TCP Tragbal until all vehicles from Gurez reach Tragbal.

Officials stressed that all vehicles must be equipped with anti-skid chains to navigate icy stretches. Clearance from the Border Roads Organization (BRO) will determine traffic movement daily to maintain road safety.

Meanwhile, the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH 44) that links Kashmir valley with the rest of the country, remains closed due to landslides and snowfall. Also, roads like Srinagar-Leh highway, Mughal Road, and other high-altitude routes such as Kupwara-Machil, Kupwara-Tangdhar, and Bandipora-Gurez often remain shut for months due to heavy snowfall during winter.

The Meteorological Department has predicted generally cloudy and dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir till the end of this month.

Read more:

  1. Weatherman Predicts Dry Weather In Jammu And Kashmir
  2. Kashmir's Clean Air Draws Delhiites Seeking Refuge From Toxic Smog

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KASHMIRKASHMIR SNOWFALLBANDIPORA GUREZ ROADJAMMU KASHMIR WEATHER UPDATE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

Kashmiri Sisters Ride The Rainbow To Success In Trout Farming, Harvest 20 Quintals Annually

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.