J&K: Bandipora-Gurez Road Reopens After Brief Closure Due To Snowfall

Bandipora: The Bandipora-Gurez road in Jammu and Kashmir, which was closed on Saturday due to heavy snowfall at Razdan Top and surrounding areas, has been reopened for traffic under regulated conditions, officials confirmed on Monday.

Bandipora – Gurez road, vital for connectivity in north Kashmir’s border district, will now see traffic operating under specific timings to ensure safety amidst ongoing winter challenges. Officials say traffic from TCP Kanzalwan is permitted between 8:30 am and 11:00 am, while vehicles from TCP Tragbal can ply between 1:30 pm and 4:00 pm. Moreover, travelers from Pethkoot have been advised to depart by noon and wait at TCP Tragbal until all vehicles from Gurez reach Tragbal.

Officials stressed that all vehicles must be equipped with anti-skid chains to navigate icy stretches. Clearance from the Border Roads Organization (BRO) will determine traffic movement daily to maintain road safety.

Meanwhile, the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH 44) that links Kashmir valley with the rest of the country, remains closed due to landslides and snowfall. Also, roads like Srinagar-Leh highway, Mughal Road, and other high-altitude routes such as Kupwara-Machil, Kupwara-Tangdhar, and Bandipora-Gurez often remain shut for months due to heavy snowfall during winter.

The Meteorological Department has predicted generally cloudy and dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir till the end of this month.