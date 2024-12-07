ETV Bharat / state

J&K: AYUSH Centre Brings Relief To Locals In Shopian

Shopian: Under the National AYUSH Mission Scheme of the Government of India, numerous AYUSH centers have been established in villages to provide accessible and holistic healthcare to rural populations. These centers aim to promote health and well-being through traditional systems of medicine like Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy.

One such initiative, the Government AYUSH Health and Wellness Centre in Keegam, Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir has become a cornerstone of healthcare for over 10,000 people. This health center stands as a testament to the success of the AYUSH Mission, offering essential medical services and therapies free of cost.

The Keegam AYUSH Centre is being lauded by the people for its well-maintained infrastructure. Staff members ensure that the premises remain neat and clean, providing a welcoming and hygienic environment for patients. The center also features a beautifully landscaped park adorned with medicinal plants, which not only adds to its aesthetic appeal but also serves as a resource for traditional medicine practices.