J&K: AYUSH Centre Brings Relief To Locals In Shopian

The Ayush centre in Keegam Shopian is being hailed by the locals for providing free medicine and wellness facilities.

AYUSH Health and Wellness Centre in Keegam, Shopian
AYUSH Health and Wellness Centre in Keegam, Shopian (ETV Bharat)
Shopian: Under the National AYUSH Mission Scheme of the Government of India, numerous AYUSH centers have been established in villages to provide accessible and holistic healthcare to rural populations. These centers aim to promote health and well-being through traditional systems of medicine like Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy.

One such initiative, the Government AYUSH Health and Wellness Centre in Keegam, Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir has become a cornerstone of healthcare for over 10,000 people. This health center stands as a testament to the success of the AYUSH Mission, offering essential medical services and therapies free of cost.

The Keegam AYUSH Centre is being lauded by the people for its well-maintained infrastructure. Staff members ensure that the premises remain neat and clean, providing a welcoming and hygienic environment for patients. The center also features a beautifully landscaped park adorned with medicinal plants, which not only adds to its aesthetic appeal but also serves as a resource for traditional medicine practices.

Local residents have expressed their satisfaction with the services provided at the center. "We receive free medicines and valuable advice from doctors here. The availability of therapies like yoga and traditional treatments has been immensely beneficial for our community," said a local Ghulam Nabi Ranjoor.

The AYUSH Health and Wellness Centre in Keegam is a prime example of how traditional medicine systems can complement modern healthcare to enhance the quality of life in rural areas. The initiative reflects the government's commitment to inclusive health solutions and the well-being of its citizens.

