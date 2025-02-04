J&K: At Ambaran, Jammu's Only Ancient Buddhist Site Faces Neglect

By Amir Tantray

Akhnoor: The ancient Buddhist site at Ambaran village on the right bank of river Chenab has started attracting tourists but it continues to remain the least talked about site and most neglected site in Jammu and Kashmir despite having a long history attached to it.

Discovered accidentally in 1973 by a local, who had the ownership of the land, the site was taken over by the government after a large number of Terracotta heads and potteries, dating back to 8th century CE, were excavated from the site giving a glimpse of the Buddhist era in Jammu and Kashmir.

Artefacts on display at Ambaran Buddhist site in Jammu (ETV Bharat)

As per the information provided by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which is maintaining the only Buddhist site of Jammu, the ancient site has traces of pre-Kushan period (circa second- first century BCE, Khushan period (circa first to third century CE), post Khushan (Gupta) period (circa fourth-fifth century CE) and post Gupta period (circa sixth-seventh century CE).

The ASI has worked on the site and has maintained it by preserving its identity. People are being allowed to visit the site and get acquainted with the ancient Buddhist history but, locals alleged that the site continues to face neglect from the tourism department due to “very less promotion” of the site and poor approach road for the smooth visit by the tourists.

The neglect could be seen by the fact that only a few visitors were present at the site when the reporter visited it. The visitors included a family from Ladakh, an officer of Border Security Force (BSF), who had come along with his wife and a couple of locals.

A senior official of ASI of Srinagar circle based in Jammu told ETV Bharat that they are maintaining the site and are giving facilities to visitors. “The promotion and construction of the approach road to the site is the responsibility of the local administration and tourism department but nothing has been done regarding that,” he said.

The site was buried under the debris after continuous floods in two rivulets over the centuries on either side and a mound was created which was owned by the locals. In 1973, some locals working at Akhnoor fort informed authorities that in Ambaran near the right bank of river Chenab, they had found unique artefacts.

The officials of ASI said that the site at Ambaran village, around 30 kms northwest of Jammu city, is spread in an area of about 500 meters with 100 meters width north to south. The site has middle Pleistocene boulder conglomerate deposits over which there are loose boulders and pebbles mixed with sand, silt and clay.

The ASI Srinagar circle has carried out scientific excavation for two seasons--1999-2000 and 2000 and 2001 and recovered different things including reliquary which carried even gold. From 2008 to 2010 distinguished Buddhist bricks structure Spoked Wheel Stupa was exposed at this site for the first time in Jammu and Kashmir.

After this recovery, the Dalai Lama had visited this ancient site in November 2011 and had held interaction with ASI and state government officials including the then minister Nuwang Rigzin Jora.

Another ASI official said that there were plans to conduct more scientific excavation beyond this site but locals have objected to it as they fear their land will be taken by the government if anything is found. “Locals have objected to more excavation and the government directed not to construct anything within the 100 meters radius of the site, which is the laid down practice everywhere,” the official said.

“Even the site for the construction of the second bridge over river Chenab near the site was shifted on the request of ASI because there are chances that the area may contain more traces of the ancient Buddhist era,” he added.