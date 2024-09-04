ETV Bharat / state

J&K Assembly Polls: FIR Lodged Over 'Inflammatory' Video Linked To Independent Candidate GM Saroori

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Sep 4, 2024, 3:19 PM IST

An official said that taking cognizance of an “inflammatory video” being circulated on social media, Returning Officer (RO) Inderwal has lodged an FIR and asked the police to investigate the video which purportedly shows supporters chanting slogans including implementation of Sharia law. Saroori has denied any knowledge about the matter saying the "doctored video" had been circulated by "mischievous elements".

Former J-K Minister GM Saroori (R) served notice over video showing his supporters chanting slogans demanding sharia law
Former J-K Minister GM Saroori (R) served notice over video showing his supporters chanting slogans demanding sharia law (Screengrab, ANI)
Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, former minister, Ghulam Mohammad Saroori, who is contesting as an Independent from Inderwal seat in Kishtwar after quitting Ghulam Nabi Azad's DPAP, finds himself in trouble after police served him notice and registered an FIR over a purported video showing his supporters chanting slogans demanding Sharia rule.

An official said that taking cognizance of an “inflammatory video” being circulated on social media, Returning Officer (RO) Inderwal has lodged an FIR and asked the police to investigate the matter.

It is learnt that Saroori has been served a notice and an FIR has been filed against unnamed persons in connection with the video. Officials said the matter is under scrutiny before the Returning Officer. Meanwhile an FIR No: 51/2024 has been lodged in police station Chatroo under section 125 of the Representation of People Act 1951 and the investigation is on to nab the miscreants.

Reacting to the notice by the Returning Officer, Saroori said he was not aware about any such meeting where “inflammatory” slogans were raised by his supporters. The former minister claimed that “some mischievous persons had circulated an edited/doctored video just to create a bad atmosphere in the festival of democracy”.

In the video, a group of youth could be seen walking down a slope purportedly along side Saroori and chanting slogans including “Yahan Kya Chalega, Nizam-e-Mustafa (Sharia rule will prevail here).

TAGGED:

