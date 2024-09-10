ETV Bharat / state

J&K Assembly Elections: Omar Abdullah, Altaf Bukhari, Ravinder Raina Among Key Candidates As 27 Withdraw Nominations From Phase 2 Of Polls

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Prominent leaders, including former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference's Omar Abdullah, Apni Party's Altaf Bukhari, and BJP's Ravinder Raina, are among the 239 candidates who remain in the fray for the second phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024. This comes after 27 candidates withdrew their nominations on Monday, the last day to do so.

Omar Abdullah is contesting from Central Kashmir’s Budgam and Ganderbal constituencies, while Bukhari is running in Srinagar’s Channapora constituency, and Raina will be representing the BJP in Nowshera. National Conference's Ali Mohammad Sagar and Hakeem Mohammad Yaseen of the Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Front (Secular) are also key contenders.

According to the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, a total of 266 valid nominations were submitted across 26 constituencies for this phase, but following the withdrawal of 27 candidates, 239 contenders remain. Budgam district saw the highest number of withdrawals, with nine candidates opting out, followed by six in Srinagar, five each in Rajouri and Poonch, and two in Reasi. Ganderbal had no withdrawals.

Omar Abdullah of the National Conference is contesting from two seats in Central Kashmir, Budgam and Ganderbal. Similarly, Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari will contest in Srinagar’s Channapora constituency. Ravinder Raina, the BJP’s J&K chief, is in the race for Nowshera, one of the key seats for the party in Jammu’s Rajouri district.

In Srinagar, Ali Mohammad Sagar, the National Conference General Secretary, is competing in the Khanyar constituency. Similarly, NC's Mubarik Gul, PDP's Khursheed Alam and Apni Party's Ashraf Bhat will be fighting for the Eidgah seat. Another interesting contest will take place in the Lal Chowk constituency, where Zuhaib Mir of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) will face his uncle, Apni Party’s Ashraf Mir. Meanwhile, NC's Ahsan Pardesi is also contesting from Lal Chowk.

Meanwhile, Hakeem Mohammad Yaseen is running in both Khan Sahib and Charar-i-Shareef constituencies.