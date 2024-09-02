J&K Assembly Elections: NC's Mubarak Gul, PDP's Zuhaib Mir File Nominations From Eidgah, Lal Chowk Seats

NC's Mubarak Gul, PDP's Zuhaib Mir File Nominations From Eidgah, Lal Chowk Seats (ETV Bharat)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The filing of nomination papers for the second phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections is underway, with various political party candidates and their supporters actively participating. On Monday morning, the scene outside the Deputy Commissioner's office in Srinagar was bustling with activity as candidates and their supporters gathered to welcome their leaders.

Among those filing their nominations today was Mubarak Gul, a senior leader of the National Conference and the party's candidate for the Eidgah Assembly constituency. Gul was accompanied by a significant number of supporters, including the party president, Farooq Abdullah.

In addition, Zuhaib Mir of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) submitted his nomination papers for the Lal Chowk Assembly constituency at the office of the Returning Officer. Several independent candidates also filed their nominations. Supporters of both parties were seen chanting slogans in favor of their respective candidates and parties.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, both candidates expressed confidence in their victory, emphasizing that this election is crucial for the dignity of Jammu and Kashmir, which they believe was unlawfully and undemocratically taken from the people. They criticized the current administration, claiming that the people are frustrated, feel insecure, and that their concerns are not being heard. They argued that the only solution is to establish a people's government through the electoral process, expressing hope that the voters of Jammu and Kashmir will use their ballots to respond to communal forces.

The deadline for filing nominations for the second phase is September 5, with scrutiny scheduled for September 6. Candidates can withdraw their papers by September 9. According to the final electoral rolls, Srinagar district has 7,74,046 registered voters spread across eight Assembly constituencies: Hazratbal, Khanyar, Habbakadal, Lal Chowk, Chanapora, Zadibal, Eidgah, and Central Shalteng.

The elections in Jammu and Kashmir are being held in three phases. The first phase will take place on September 18, followed by the second phase on September 25, and the third and final phase on October 1, with the counting of votes scheduled for October 8.