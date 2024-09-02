ETV Bharat / state

J&K Assembly Elections: Former MLA Noor Mohammad Sheikh To Run As Independent From Central Shalteng Seat

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 22 hours ago

Confirming his decision to ETV Bharat, Sheikh, who previously won the 2014 assembly elections representing the People's Democratic Party (PDP), said that after thoughtful discussions with his supporters, he has decided to contest the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir from the Central Shalteng seat as an independent candidate.

Former MLA Noor Mohammad Sheikh
Former MLA Noor Mohammad Sheikh (ETV Bharat)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Former Batamaloo MLA, Noor Mohammad Sheikh, who recently stepped down from the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party, announced that he will contest the upcoming J&K Assembly elections as an independent candidate from the central Shalteng constituency.

Sheikh's decision to run independently follows consultations with his supporters, who he says have encouraged him to pursue this path. "After thoughtful discussions with my supporters, I have decided to contest the polls as an independent candidate," Sheikh confirmed to ETV Bharat today.

Speculation had been rife that Sheikh might join the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) led by Er. Rasheed, particularly after reports surfaced that AIP leaders had reached out to him. However, Sheikh acknowledged that while the AIP leadership did approach him, he ultimately chose to run without party affiliation, citing his commitment to independent representation.

Noor Mohammad Sheikh previously won the 2014 assembly elections representing the People's Democratic Party (PDP). However, he resigned from the PDP following the BJP-led central government's abrogation of Article 370, a move that altered the region's special status under the Indian constitution. Sheikh later joined the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party but on August 5,this year, distanced himself from all party affiliations to contest the elections independently.

The much anticipated assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are being held after a gap of a decade and for the first time after the abrogation of Article 370, which gave special status to erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state, on August 5, 2019.

  1. Read more: 'Tere Badalne Ka Dukh Nahi...': Tahir Sayeed Quits Beleaguered PDP Ahead Of J&K Assembly Elections
  2. J&K Assembly Elections 2024: PDP Names 17 More Candidates As Mehbooba Mufti Declines To Contest

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Former Batamaloo MLA, Noor Mohammad Sheikh, who recently stepped down from the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party, announced that he will contest the upcoming J&K Assembly elections as an independent candidate from the central Shalteng constituency.

Sheikh's decision to run independently follows consultations with his supporters, who he says have encouraged him to pursue this path. "After thoughtful discussions with my supporters, I have decided to contest the polls as an independent candidate," Sheikh confirmed to ETV Bharat today.

Speculation had been rife that Sheikh might join the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) led by Er. Rasheed, particularly after reports surfaced that AIP leaders had reached out to him. However, Sheikh acknowledged that while the AIP leadership did approach him, he ultimately chose to run without party affiliation, citing his commitment to independent representation.

Noor Mohammad Sheikh previously won the 2014 assembly elections representing the People's Democratic Party (PDP). However, he resigned from the PDP following the BJP-led central government's abrogation of Article 370, a move that altered the region's special status under the Indian constitution. Sheikh later joined the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party but on August 5,this year, distanced himself from all party affiliations to contest the elections independently.

The much anticipated assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are being held after a gap of a decade and for the first time after the abrogation of Article 370, which gave special status to erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state, on August 5, 2019.

  1. Read more: 'Tere Badalne Ka Dukh Nahi...': Tahir Sayeed Quits Beleaguered PDP Ahead Of J&K Assembly Elections
  2. J&K Assembly Elections 2024: PDP Names 17 More Candidates As Mehbooba Mufti Declines To Contest

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JK ASSEMBLY ELECTIONSKASHMIRNOOR MOHAMMAD SHEIKHAIPKASHMIR POLITICS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained |The Balochistan Conundrum

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.