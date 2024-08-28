J&K Assembly Elections 2024: PDP Names 17 More Candidates As Mehbooba Mufti Declines To Contest

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday announced its list of constituency in-charges for 17 assembly segments for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir elections. This development comes as PDP President Mehbooba Mufti confirmed that she would not be contesting in the elections, citing the challenges in pursuing her party's agenda under the current political conditions in the union territory.

According to the list released by the party's parliamentary board, several key figures have been appointed as in-charges for various constituencies. Mohammad Khursheed Alam, a seasoned politician and former Member of the Legislative Council (MLC), has been appointed as the in-charge for the Eidgah constituency. Abdul Haq Khan, a former law minister known for his deep roots in North Kashmir, will oversee the Lolab constituency.

Basharat Bukhari has been assigned the Wagoora Kreeri segment. Meanwhile, Javaid Iqbal Ganaie will be in charge of the Pattan constituency. Sheikh Gowher Ali will manage the Zadibal constituency, while Mohammad Iqbal Trumboo, a veteran PDP leader, will oversee Chanapora.

Other notable appointments include Bashir Ahmed Mir for Ganderbal, Aga Syed Munatzir Mehdi for Budgam, and Adv Javid Choudhary for Surankote. Mahroof Khan has been given charge of the Mendhar constituency. Farooq Inqilabi will oversee Gulabgarh, while Syed Majid Shah has been appointed to manage the Kalakote-Sunderbani segment.

Adv Haq Nawaz has been tasked with leading the Nowshera constituency. Master Tasaduq Hussain will be in charge of Rajouri, while Adv Guftar Ahmed Choudhary and Adv Qamar Hussain Choudhary have been appointed as in-charges for Budhal and Thannamandi, respectively. Finally, Syed Tajamul Islam, journalist and sports analyst, will manage the Bandipora constituency.

Amid these appointments, PDP President Mehbooba Mufti announced her decision not to contest the upcoming assembly elections. She expressed doubts about her ability to advance her party's agenda under the current political environment. Reflecting on her previous tenure as chief minister, Mehbooba highlighted achievements such as the revocation of FIRs against 12,000 individuals and outreach to separatists, questioning the feasibility of similar actions today.

"I led a government with the BJP and succeeded in getting FIRs revoked and implementing a ceasefire. Can we achieve that now? If you can't even retract an FIR as chief minister, what value does the position hold?" Mehbooba stated.