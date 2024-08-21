ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Elections 2024: Massive Paramilitary Deployment In Kashmir, 55 Companies In Srinagar Alone

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 21, 2024, 9:26 AM IST

As Kashmir goes to polls next month, the Centre has beefed up the security across Kashmir to ensure peaceful and incident-free elections. Officials say nearly 300 paramilitary companies of CRPF, BSF, SSB and ITBP have been deployed in the valley. The three-phase election begins September 18.

Paramilitary troopers on duty in Srinagar's Lal Chowk area with the famed clocktower in the background.
Paramilitary troopers on duty in Srinagar's Lal Chowk area with the famed clocktower in the background. (ANI)

Srinagar: As Jammu and Kashmir gears up for its much-anticipated Assembly Elections 2024, the Central government has deployed nearly 300 paramilitary companies across the Kashmir valley. According to officials, this move has been taken in view of the high stakes involved in the upcoming elections and the need to maintain peace and order in a region often marked by political volatility.

"The deployment covers several strategic locations within the valley and it highlights the commitment to ensure a secure electoral process," a senior police official said. "From the bustling streets of Srinagar to the remote corners of Kupwara, including key areas like Handwara, Ganderbal, Budgam, Baramulla, Bandipora, Anantnag, Shopian, Pulwama, Awantipora, and Kulgam, security personnel have been deployed to manage any eventualities during the elections," the official said.

The forces deployed include units from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Sahastra Seema Bal (SSB), and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), he said, adding, "each of these units brings specialized skills in crowd control, anti-militancy operations, and maintaining law and order."

Giving district-wise data, the official said Srinagar has received the highest concentration of forces, with 55 companies stationed throughout the city. Anantnag follows closely with 50 companies, while Kulgam has been allocated 31 companies. The districts of Budgam, Pulwama, and Awantipora have each received 24 companies.

"Other districts have also been secured, with Shopian receiving 22 companies, Kupwara 20, Baramulla 17, Handwara 15, Bandipora 13, and Ganderbal 3. These deployments are designed to provide a balanced security presence across the valley," the official said.

Earlier this week, the Chief Election Commissioner of India announced the schedule for three-phase Assembly elections in the erstwhile state, happening after a decade that witnessed a major phase of public unrest in 2016, followed by the abrogation of Article 370 along with bifurcation and downgrading of the state into union territories of J&K and Ladakh in 2019.

The first phase of voting is scheduled for September 18. The second phase will take place on September 25, followed by the third on October 1. The results will be announced on October 4. The notification for the first phase was issued on Tuesday. In the first phase, 16 assembly segments in the valley and eight in Jammu will go to polls.

