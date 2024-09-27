J&K Assembly Elections 2024: Basohli Gears Up For Contest Between Congress's Lal And BJP's Darshan In Phase 3

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The Basohli Assembly constituency of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly stands as a significant player in the Union Territory's political landscape. Nestled in the Kathua district, this general seat has a rich electoral history, notably held by Chaudhary Lal Singh while representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2014 Assembly elections.

Chaudhary Lal Singh, a seasoned political figure, is no stranger to the Basohli electorate. Before his tenure with the BJP, he represented the constituency twice—in 1996 on the All India Indira Congress (Tiwari) ticket and in 2002 on the Indian National Congress ticket. Now, after switching sides, he is again trying his luck on the Congress ticket. His political journey has seen its ups and downs, including a recent attempt to secure the Udhampur seat in the Lok Sabha elections, which ultimately did not yield success.

As Phase Three of the 2024 Assembly elections approaches, Chaudhary Lal Singh's return to the Basohli constituency represents a critical juncture for voters navigating a dynamic political landscape. Having previously served as a Member of Parliament for Udhampur in 2004 and 2009 under the Congress mandate, Singh brings a wealth of experience and a history of victories. His aim to reclaim the seat adds to the growing anticipation surrounding this electoral contest.

On the other side, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated Darshan Singh, a businessman making his electoral debut. Notably, both Lal Singh and Darshan Singh hail from the same Rajput community, which adds an intriguing layer to the competition. As they face off in this politically charged environment, their shared background may influence voter perceptions and the overall dynamics of the race.





Four Contenders For The Seat

Seven candidates initially threw their hats into the ring for the coveted seat. However, the competition has since tightened, with two nominations facing rejection: Divya Suraj Partap Singh, son of Chaudhary Lal Singh from Congress, and Sumesh Spolia from the BJP.

Adding to the shifting dynamics, independent candidate Mohd Rafiq Butt has opted to withdraw his nomination, leaving a total of four contenders battling for voter support. The spotlight is primarily on the anticipated clash between veteran Congress leader Chaudhary Lal Singh and the BJP's Darshan Kumar.

Rounding out the field are Yoginder Singh representing the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Pankaj Kumar from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).





Basohli's Electoral Legacy

The Basohli Assembly constituency boasts a rich electoral history, characterized by a series of political rivalries and party shifts that have shaped its representation over the decades. The seat, a significant player in Jammu and Kashmir politics, first saw Congress's Mangat Ram Sharma secure victory in both 1977 and 1983, establishing a stronghold for the party. This trend continued in 1987 when Jagdish Raj Sapolia, also of Congress, claimed the seat, reinforcing the party's influence in the region.

The political landscape shifted in 1996 when Chaudhary Lal Singh emerged victorious under the banner of the All India Indira Congress (Tiwari). His subsequent return to the Congress party led to another victory in 2002. However, in 2008, the tides turned as Sapolia, now a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), reclaimed the seat, signaling a pivotal moment in the constituency's electoral dynamics. Chaudhary Lal Singh, undeterred by previous losses, made a significant comeback in 2014, once again securing the seat for the BJP.

As the constituency prepares for its next chapter, Basohli is set to head to the polls on October 1 during the third phase of the Jammu and Kashmir 2024 Assembly elections. The excitement builds as the first two phases, conducted on September 18 and 25, saw voter turnouts of 61.38% and 57.31%, respectively. With votes from all three phases scheduled to be counted on October 8, the results will determine the next chapter in Basohli's storied political saga.

During the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections 2024, a total of 50 constituencies across 13 districts have already voted, with Jammu Division and Kashmir Division seeing their first elections in a decade. The last polls were held in late 2014, spanning five phases and covering 87 seats—four in Ladakh, 46 in Kashmir, and 37 in Jammu. Following a recent delimitation exercise, the assembly expanded to 90 seats, with 43 in Jammu and 47 in Kashmir. Ladakh's four seats were omitted after Jammu and Kashmir was downgraded into two Union Territories on August 5, 2019.

Basohli's voter count stands at 69,282 for 2024, with 36,343 male voters, 32,937 female voters, and two transgender voters. The constituency will have 107 polling stations, 102 of which are classified as urban.