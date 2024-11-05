ETV Bharat / state

High Court of J&K And Ladakh Calls For Measures To Ensure Hassle-Free Passage Of Ambulances

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has instructed the administrations of both Union Territories to collaborate with the Health Department to create a system that ensures the efficient movement of patient-care ambulances. This directive was issued by a bench led by Chief Justice Tashi Rabstan and Justice Puneet Gupta while concluding a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by the White Globe Trust.

In its October 23 ruling, the Court highlighted measures already in place, including a standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the Senior Superintendent of Police, Traffic, Srinagar, titled "Standing Operating Procedure for Free Passage to Ambulances."

"Accordingly, there is no need to keep the present petition pending and the same is disposed of by directing the Chief Secretaries and DGPs of both the Union Territories to develop a mechanism, in consultation with the health department, aimed at hassle-free movement of ambulances in both UTs, while keeping in view the order of the Sr. Supdt. of Police, Traffic, City Srinagar," ruled the HC bench.

The PIL was initially filed in 2018, advocating for improvements to ambulance services to meet European standards and urging enhanced coordination among government departments—particularly between traffic and health services—to facilitate unobstructed ambulance passage.