J&K: Advocate Arrested As Main Kingpin In Court Order Forgery Case In Jammu

Jammu: In a major breakthrough, Jammu and Kashmir Police have successfully solved a high-profile case involving a fake court order to release a seized vehicle and have arrested an advocate who was identified as the mastermind behind the forgery.

A police spokesperson said that the case, registered under FIR No. 142/2024, was filed at Police Station Janipur, Jammu, following a complaint received on December 19, 2024, from the 3rd Additional Munsiff, JMIC Jammu, through the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Jammu.

The complaint detailed the use of a fraudulent court release order, complete with forged stamps and the signature of the Judge, along with a fake General Receipt (G.R.) for Rs. 50,000. The forged documentation was used to illegally release a seized vehicle—a tipper with registration number JK02CT-6827—implicated in a mining-related case, the police spokesperson said.

Upon receiving the complaint, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Jammu, promptly constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to expedite the probe, he said. The SIT diligently collected critical evidence, including the counterfeit court release order and the fake G.R. receipt, which were pivotal in identifying the accused, added the police spokesperson.

Through a detailed investigation, the SIT arrested Advocate Basharat Ahmed Khan, a resident of Asrarabad Sidhra, Jammu. Khan, a practicing lawyer, was revealed to be the main conspirator behind the forgery. The accused is currently in police custody at Police Station Nagrota, police said.

A search of Khan’s residence, conducted with the presence of an Executive Magistrate, led to the seizure of several electronic devices. This included the mobile phone believed to have been used to create the fake documents, along with a computer and printer. Additionally, the fraudulent G.R. receipt used in the transaction was also recovered from the premises.

In an official statement, a police spokesperson emphasized the gravity of the case: "This arrest marks a significant step in our ongoing efforts to combat fraudulent activities. The swift action by the SIT and the arrest of the main kingpin is a clear indication of our commitment to upholding the law and ensuring that such criminal activities do not go unpunished. Our investigation is ongoing, and further recoveries and arrests are expected in the coming days."