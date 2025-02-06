Accused Of Being Terrorist OGW, Youth Found Dead At Home After Police Questioning In Jammu And Kashmir

Jammu: A 25-year-old man was found dead at his home in Perody area of Billawar in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district after he was questioned for being an Over Ground Worker (OGW) of terrorists. Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Police has alleged foul play while police suspect suicide as the cause of death.

The deceased has been identified as Makhan Din, nephew of a Pakistan-based terrorist Swaro Din. It is understood that Din was called for questioning by the police in police station Billawar and was released after submitting the bonds.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Jammu-Samba-Kathua (JKS) Range, Shiv Kumar Sharma said that Din was called for routine questioning claiming he had been receiving calls from his uncle Swaro Din “on a regular basis”.

“He was called for questioning in the police station, cooperated very well with the police and was released after submitting the bonds,” the DIG said while ruling out torture and beating by the police.

Police said that after reaching home, Din recorded a video distancing himself from terrorists and later died by suicide.

However, police maintained that Din was a “dedicated OGW actively helping the terrorists with food, logistics and terror planning”.

“The group of terrorists he is helping is the same group that conducted the Badnotta Army Convoy Attack in July 2024 in which four army soldiers were martyred. It is the same group which led to the killing and martyrdom of head constable Bashir in the Kohag operation,” a police officer said.

“Makhan had a number of suspicious contacts in Pakistan and other foreign countries. There was no custodial torture or injury. He was questioned and then got exposed and went home and committed suicide,” he added.

Former Chief Minister and People;s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti has asked the Director General of Police to investigate the matter. She further alleged that Din was tortured and thrashed by the police.

Taking to X, Mehbooba Mufti wrote, "Shocking news from Kathua: Makhan Din, aged 25 from Perody, Billawar, was detained by the SHO of Billawar on false charges of being an Over Ground Worker (OGW). He was reportedly subjected to brutal thrashing and torture, forced into a confession, and tragically found dead today. The area has been sealed off, and internet services have been cut, leading to widespread panic. There's an ongoing crackdown, with more individuals being picked up. This incident appears to follow a troubling pattern of targeting innocent youths on fabricated charges. I urge the DGP Jammu Kashmir Police to initiate an immediate investigation!"