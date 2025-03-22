JJP Leader Ravinder Minna Shot Dead In Haryana's Panipat

Panipat: Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader Ravinder Minna was shot dead near his house in the Vikas Nagar area of Panipat District of Haryana on Friday afternoon. Panipat police said the attacker fired at the JJP leader along with his cousin and another person. Both were injured, while the JJP leader died.

The accused has been identified as Ranbir from village Jagsi in Sonipat district of Haryana, police said. Initial investigation revealed that the attack could be the result of old enmity.

However, the attacker managed to flee the spot after carrying out the incident. Police have blocked the surrounding areas and special teams have been formed to nab the accused. Bullet shells and other evidence have been collected from the spot, based on which the investigation is being carried forward.

DSP Suresh Saini said, "The investigation so far has revealed mutual enmity, but other possibilities are also not being ruled out. Whether this attack was part of a political conspiracy or the result of personal enmity, it will be clear only after investigation."

JJP district president Ramniwas Patwari called the incident reprehensible and demanded strict action from the government. Party workers organized condolence meetings in Panipat and demanded the immediate arrest of the suspect. The police have assured that the accused will be apprehended soon.