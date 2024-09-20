ETV Bharat / state

Palestinian Flag Waved During Eid-e-Milad In Thane; NCP Leader Says Children Were Involved

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

Former Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) faction leader Jitendra Satish Awhad, reacting to the issue of a man waving a Palestinian flag in Maharashtra's Thane district during Eid e Milad procession on Monday said that such scenes are common in India and are mostly carried out by children.

Awhad attended the Islamic celebrations with enthusiasm on Monday. He even took to X and posted a few photos of the event.
Thane: Former Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) faction leader Jitendra Satish Awhad reacted to a man waving a Palestinian flag in Maharashtra's Thane district during Eid-e-Milad procession. He said that such demonstrations are quite common in India and are mostly carried out by children.

Awhad attended the Islamic celebrations with enthusiasm on Monday. He even took to X and posted a few photos of the event. He wrote: Like Salabad, a procession was organised on the occasion of "Eid e Milad" in Mumbra. On this occasion, participated in it, interacting with the citizens and wished them. Chatted with the children. The program was conducted with great enthusiasm and happiness.

The Mumbra Incident: A Palestinian flag was waved during the Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi procession in Maharashtra's Thane district. A video of the incident has also surfaced in which a man is seen waving a large Palestinian flag.

It is to be noted that lately, widespread protests were being staged against the attacks on Palestine across the country. Several prominent Islamic organisations were raising their voice against the atrocities being meted out against the Palestinians.

However, keeping the upcoming assembly elections in mind, heavy police forces were deployed in Mumbra to avoid any kind of violent or untoward situation. Yet, controversial statements were being made to disrupt peace.

Similar Incidents: In Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh, three men were taken into custody and a youngster was placed under arrest for reportedly displaying the Palestinian flag during the Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi parade. Police in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur detained five people earlier on Monday for reportedly raising the Palestinian flag during Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi. Similar incidents involving the hoisting of Palestinian flags have been reported from Cuttack and other cities in Odisha.

