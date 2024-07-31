ETV Bharat / state

Jishnu Dev Varma Sworn In As Telangana Governor

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura Jishnu Dev Varma, who took the oath as the Telangana Governor on Wednesday, said it is also a recognition for the residents of Tripura as this is the first time, since Independence, that a person from his home state has been elevated to this post.

