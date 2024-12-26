Jilted Cab Driver Stabs Woman To Death In Guwahati, Tries To Kill Self

Guwahati: A man allegedly stabbed a 25-year-old woman after she turned down his persistent advances and then attempted to kill self in Guwahati. The woman succumbed to her injuries at the hospital during treatment. Police detained the accused and took him to the hospital.

The incident took place at Dispur Last gate in Guwahati. Dr Abhijit Sarma, Superintendent of Guwahati Medical College Hospital said the woman had injuries on the neck, stomach and hand and was declared dead at around 12 pm.

The woman, Mousumi Gogoi, was a resident of Tingkhang in Dibrugarh and worked in an NGO while the accused, Bhupen Das, a cab driver, lives in Nalbari. Bhupen is married and father of two kids while Mousumi's husband passed away two years ago. She had been residing in house no 14 at Naharani Path on rent for the last few months.

Taking to his X handle, DGP Assam GP Singh posted, "Stabbing incident at Nahorni Path, Guwahati - The assailant has been detained. He has stabbed himself and is being admitted to the hospital."

On information, IGP Partha Sarathi Mahanta arrived at the spot and took stock of the situation. "Likewise other days, the woman went out for work at around 10.30 or 11 am but was brutally stabbed on neck, stomach and hand. It seems that her assaulter tried to kill himself and suffered wounds on his stomach. Police found him in his cab and took him to the hospital," Mahanta said.

Police have collected the CCTV footage and investigations are underway, the IGP said. Preliminary investigation has revealed that Bhupen had been pressurising Mousumi to accept his love proposal. Upon her refusal, he stabbed her and then tried to kill himself, Mahanta added.

According to Mousumi's relatives, she had filed a complaint against Bhupen at Panbazar police station but no step was taken against him. They said that Bhupen had threatened to kill Mousumi several times in the past and if police had taken any action then she would have been alive now.