Jilted Lover Stabs Woman, Kills Her Mother In Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam: A youth attacked a woman with a knife and stabbed her mother to death after the woman refused his marriage proposal, police said. The mother died on the spot, while the daughter is undergoing treatment for serious injuries, they said.

The accused, identified as Damarsingh Naveen (26), a resident of Panasanandiwada village in the Manyam district, has been taken into custody.

More About Tragic Incident

North Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Appalaraju said Naveen had been in a relationship with Deepika (20) for four years, but her family opposed the marriage due to Naveen’s ill intentions.

“A village panchayat also intervened and mediated, which led to a formal separation. Despite this, Naveen’s family recently approached Deepika’s parents again, urging them to reconsider,” he said. “ Deepika also decided to end the relationship after her family outrightly refused. She was set to leave for Hyderabad for a job interview, further enraging the accused.