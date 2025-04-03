Jilted Lover Stabs Woman, Kills Her Mother In Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam: A youth attacked a woman with a knife and stabbed her mother to death after the woman refused his marriage proposal, police said. The mother died on the spot, while the daughter is undergoing treatment for serious injuries, they said.
The accused, identified as Damarsingh Naveen (26), a resident of Panasanandiwada village in the Manyam district, has been taken into custody.
More About Tragic Incident
North Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Appalaraju said Naveen had been in a relationship with Deepika (20) for four years, but her family opposed the marriage due to Naveen’s ill intentions.
“A village panchayat also intervened and mediated, which led to a formal separation. Despite this, Naveen’s family recently approached Deepika’s parents again, urging them to reconsider,” he said. “ Deepika also decided to end the relationship after her family outrightly refused. She was set to leave for Hyderabad for a job interview, further enraging the accused.
On Wednesday, Naveen barged into Deepika’s house and attacked her with a knife, and when her mother, Lakshmi (43), intervened, he also attacked her, leading to her instant death, police said.
A police party led by Sub-Inspector (SI) K Bhaskar rushed to the scene and shifted Deepika to a private hospital in critical condition. “Doctors later confirmed that her condition is now stable,” said an official.
Meanwhile, police nabbed Naveen, who fled the crime scene, with the help of CCTV footage and cellphone signals.
CM Chandrababu, Ministers Condemn Attack
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock and ordered strict action against the accused. Home Minister Anita personally enquired about Deepika’s health, while Minister Lokesh instructed officials to ensure the best medical care for her recovery.
