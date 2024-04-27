UP: Girl Refuses Marriage, Jilted Lover Writes His Name on Her Face With Hot Iron

Lakhimpur Kheri: A jilted lover branded his four-lettered name on his minor girlfriend's face with hot iron after she rejected his marriage proposal in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh.

The incident happened on April 19, with the FIR being lodged on April 26 on the victim's complaint. The brutality against the minor came to light from Dhaurahra police station area of the district. The girl told the police that the man proposed her for marriage, which she refused, leaving him enraged.

On April 19, the accused lost his temper, caught her hand and then started writing his name on her cheek with a hot iron rod so that she is not able to forget him for the rest of her life, the victim said in her police complaint lodged at the SP Office.

"The man wrote the words on my face with hot rod on both of my cheeks. His mother and sisters held me while he did it," the victim said. The accused told the girl that if she does not marry him, then he will not let her be anyone else's. According to the girl, she kept screaming in pain, but no one was there to listen. Following the shocking treatment, the victim said she somehow managed to escape and save her life.

Additional Superintendent of Police East Pawan Kumar Gautam said that the incident took place in a village in Dhaurahra police station area. "On the complaint of the minor, a case has been registered under the relevant section," he said, adding the accused will be arrested very soon.