Jharkhand Gangster Mayank Singh Yet To Be Extradited From Azerbaijan: Why The Delay?

Ranchi: Mayank Singh, one of Jharkhand’s most wanted criminals, who has been lodged in a prison in Azerbaijan since November 2024, has not been extradited yet.

Though the Indian government has completed all the necessary formalities about his extradition, the delay is giving rise to speculations on whether the “Boycott Azerbaijan” campaign, after Azerbaijan supported Pakistan against the backdrop of Operation Sindoor, is responsible for the delay.

Since his arrest seven months ago in Baku, Mayank has been awaiting extradition. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), acting on a green signal issued by the central government, initiated and completed all the necessary steps to extradite him.

An Azerbaijan court had also approved the extradition after multiple hearings. Considering this and the fact that India has an extradition treaty with Azerbaijan, the question now arises why the transfer has not happened yet.

Alleged Impact Of Geopolitical Fallout?

Experts opine that while India and Azerbaijan enjoyed a good relationship, including having an extradition treaty in place, things changed after the latter supported Pakistan, following Operation Sindoor. This led to the “Boycott Azerbaijan” campaign online. On conditions of anonymity, a central government officer said that these circumstances following Operation Sindoor were the reason behind the delay in extradition.

According to Jharkhand DGP Anurag Gupta, there is no delay from the Indian government as all the necessary actions have been taken. He also said that once the Azerbaijan government authorises the extradition, Mayank will be brought to India.

Who Is Mayank Singh?