Jharkhand Gangster Mayank Singh Yet To Be Extradited From Azerbaijan: Why The Delay?

Ranchi: Mayank Singh, one of Jharkhand’s most wanted criminals, who has been lodged in a prison in Azerbaijan since November 2024, has not been extradited yet.
Though the Indian government has completed all the necessary formalities about his extradition, the delay is giving rise to speculations on whether the “Boycott Azerbaijan” campaign, after Azerbaijan supported Pakistan against the backdrop of Operation Sindoor, is responsible for the delay.
Since his arrest seven months ago in Baku, Mayank has been awaiting extradition. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), acting on a green signal issued by the central government, initiated and completed all the necessary steps to extradite him.
An Azerbaijan court had also approved the extradition after multiple hearings. Considering this and the fact that India has an extradition treaty with Azerbaijan, the question now arises why the transfer has not happened yet.
Alleged Impact Of Geopolitical Fallout?
Experts opine that while India and Azerbaijan enjoyed a good relationship, including having an extradition treaty in place, things changed after the latter supported Pakistan, following Operation Sindoor. This led to the “Boycott Azerbaijan” campaign online. On conditions of anonymity, a central government officer said that these circumstances following Operation Sindoor were the reason behind the delay in extradition.
According to Jharkhand DGP Anurag Gupta, there is no delay from the Indian government as all the necessary actions have been taken. He also said that once the Azerbaijan government authorises the extradition, Mayank will be brought to India.
Who Is Mayank Singh?
Mayank Singh, whose real name is Sunil Kumar Meena, hails from Anupgarh, Rajasthan. A close associate of slain gangster Aman Sahu and internationally wanted criminal Lawrence Bishnoi, Mayank played a key role in managing Aman’s arms and financial networks.
He is believed to hold vital information about multiple criminal syndicates operating across India. He also spent two years in Malaysia, allegedly working with Aman Sahu on Lawrence’s behest. He was also allegedly active on social media, posting about his luxurious lifestyle and pictures of weapons.
Jharkhand Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) identified Sunil as Mayank in 2023 after years of investigation. He had used internet calls to extort businesspeople across Jharkhand.
Dozens of FIRs are registered against him in various police stations. Following his identification, the Jharkhand ATS cancelled his passport, issued a Red Corner Notice through Interpol, and traced several properties he owned in Rajasthan using the money he made from his criminal activities.
Following his identification, an ATS team had also pasted a poster at Meena’s house located in Anupgarh district, under the Nai Mandi Police Station limits in Rajasthan. He was arrested in a coordinated effort by Jharkhand Police, central agencies, and Interpol in November 2024 and has been in a Baku jail since then.
First Criminal From Jharkhand To Be Extradited
Mayank is set to become the first criminal from Jharkhand to be extradited from a foreign country. DGP Gupta said the interrogation would help dismantle Aman Sahu’s remaining network and provide crucial leads to police forces across multiple states. Officials remain hopeful that continued pressure from Indian authorities will lead to a breakthrough soon.