Jharkhand's East Singhbhum Aims For 100% Literacy, Villagers Aged Above 50 Clear Exam

The literacy rate in East Singhbhum district is 75.49 percent, including 83.75 percent men and 66.81 percent women. To educate the remaining population, volunteers under the Nav Bharat Literacy Programme have been visiting villages, identifying and registering illiterates.

The District Education Superintendent Ashish Kumar Pandey said under the Nav Bharat Literacy Programme, launched in 2022, a goal has been set to achieve 100 percent literacy by 2030. Many citizens, aged above 50, participated in this campaign, appearing for the exam for the first time in their lives, he added.

Jamshedpur: Age may be wearing on their faces, but their hearts still yearn to do something new. Their shaky hands lead to sloppy handwritings but their vision is clear and direct. Their goal isn't just to write their names but to master the alphabet. Hailing from various areas of Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, they wrote their first exam on Sunday, thanks to an ongoing literary campaign launched here.

The campaign included over 1500 volunteers, comprising representatives from the government, non-government, and social organisations, along with school and college students. Lessons were imparted free of cost at government schools, village squares, and homes.

According to government data, rural areas like Dumaria, Gudabandha, Potka, and Patamda in East Singhbhum district have a high illiteracy rate due to lack of awareness and engagement in works like farming. Under the Centre's literacy drive, committees were formed at the state, district and block cluster levels and the District Education Superintendent supervised the entire initiative. After teaching the citizens, tests were held and they were issued literacy certificates. In the three examinations conducted so far in East Singhbhum district, a total of 28,000 illiterates have been issued literacy certificates, 90 percent of whom are women.

Among examinees were a significant number of women (ETV Bharat)

"Under the Central Government's literacy scheme, efforts are underway to make more people literates. The objective is to ensure that no person from the rural or backward area goes without education, and becomes victim of cybercrime. Compared to men, more women have come forward to take advantage of this scheme, which is a good sign," Ashish Kumar Pandey said.

People from 15 years to 50 plus have joined the literacy campaign and received certificates after clearing the exam. Sujay Kumar, a member of the Nav Bharat Literacy Programme, explained that a school has been converted into a public awareness centre, where along with classes, villagers are provided legal and digital education to ensure they have no difficulties with bank account-related matters. This campaign will continue until 2030, Kumar said.

Villagers too are happy with the government's initiative as they can now read and write in Hindi. They say that after becoming literate, they face fewer problems with banking or other matters.