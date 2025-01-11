Dhanbad School Principal Under Fire For Forcing Girls To Remove Shirts On Pen Day; Parents Demand Action

Dhanbad: A private school Principal in Jharkhand's Dhanbad allegedly forced female students to remove their shirts after she found them celebrating 'Pen Day' ahead of their board exams.

The January 9 incident sparked outrage among parents and the local community, with calls for strict action against the school principal. On Saturday, the parents of the affected girls gathered outside the office of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), demanding immediate action against the principal.

They also demanded the principal's resignation and called for a formal investigation into the incident. The parents, along with local MLA Ragini Singh met with DC Madhavi Mishra, seeking justice and accountability.

According to the parents, the girls of class 10 had planned a special 'Pen Day' celebration to mark the final day of school before their board exams. The tradition involved students writing good wishes on each other's shirts as a form of farewell. However, this gesture was met with severe disapproval by the school principal M Devashree.

Parents alleged that Devashree first scolded the girls for celebrating 'Pen Day' and then ordered about 80 girls from class 10 to remove their shirts. Later, she did not allow the students to wear their shirts and sent them home without just wearing blazers.

One parent expressed frustration, stating, "What crime did our daughters commit to deserve this? We could not even look at them in this condition when they returned home. They were just celebrating Pen Day. This incident can harm our child's mental health. This was a very shameful act by the principal."

"The girls are already under immense pressure due to their upcoming exams. This incident has only added to their stress. What if something worse happened to them? Who will be responsible for that?" said another parent.

MLA Ragini Singh called the incident "unfortunate and shameful". She expressed her concern for the mental well-being of the students and condemned the principal's actions. "This is a serious issue that affects the dignity of young girls. The principal's actions are completely unacceptable," she said.

DC Madhavi Mishra assured the parents that the district administration would thoroughly investigate the matter. "We have taken this issue very seriously. An investigation committee has been formed, which will include officials from the sub-divisional office, district education office, social welfare, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), and the local police station," the DC said.