Jharkhand Woman Gangraped By Friends In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old woman from Jharkhand was allegedly gangraped by her two friends in Hyderabad. A case has been registered at Bachupalli police station on the basis of a complaint lodged by the woman.

According to CI J. Upender, the woman, who is currently in her final year of biomedical studies, came to Hyderabad to pursue an internship at a local hospital and has been residing in Harithavanam Colony of Bachupalli. During her stay here, she became friends with Ajay (23) and Hari (22), both of whom are also from Jharkhand, the CI said.

On May 3, the two youths invited her to their rented accommodation in Rajiv Gruha Kalpa complex in Nizampet for a get-together and what started as a friendly meeting soon turned into a nightmare for the woman. As per her complaint, three of them drank alcohol together and at around midnight, she was allegedly raped by the duo. The woman somehow managed to escape from the room and then ran to the road, screaming out for help.

Hearing her screams, local residents rushed out of their houses. They immediately caught the accused and handed them over to the police. After this, police registered a case based on the victim’s complaint and the suspects were arrested. The accused were produced in court and subsequently sent to remand.

An official of Bachupalli police station said investigations will continue and it will be ensured that the perpetrators are punished as per the law. The victim is being given all support to help her overcome trauma.