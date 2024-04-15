In 2024 Modiji Should Be PM: Message to Guests on Wedding Cards in Jharkhand

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 23 hours ago

Jharkhand: Wedding Card Appeals Guests to Vote for PM Modi, Probe On

A man has been accused of breaching the model code of conduct by issuing invitation cards with a message to vote for PM Modi. The BDO has initiated a probe into the matter.

Godda (Jharkhand): A man from Jharkhand's Godda district has invited guests to a wedding with invitation cards appealing them to vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The man has been accused of violating the model code of conduct that has come into force after the announcement of the polls. The Block Development Officer (BDO) of Podaiyahat in Godda district has launched a probe into the matter and assured of necessary action.

The cover of the card reads, "Last time there was wave, now there must be a tsunami. In 2024, Modiji should be the Prime Minister". As per the card, the wedding is scheduled on April 20. The contact details were given of a man from Padampur in Podaiyahat in Godda district.

After the matter came to light, a call was made to the contact person who was mentioned on the card. He was asked as to why he is promoting a particular political party in his invitation card. To which, the man replied that someone might have done it by mistake.

He pleaded not to take any action against him since it was done mistakenly. He informed that they are daily wage earners and not aware of the poll regulations.

The Podaiyahat BDO Phuleshwar Murmu said that action will be taken after investigation. "The entire matter is being investigated. After which action will be taken as per the rules," Murmu said.

Notably, a few days ago a similar case came to light in Ramgarh district where a man distributed invitation cards for his housewarming ceremony, appealing guests to vote for BJP. The Ramgarh deputy commission-cum-district election officer had registered a case against him for breaching the model code of conduct.

