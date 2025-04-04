Jharkhand Waqf Board Running In Losses, Members Say Discussion On Property Baseless

Ranchi: After the Waqf Amendment Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, now all eyes are on the President's approval after which it will become a law.

After the proposed amendment in the administrative structure of Waqf Board, the bodies across the country will be given a new shape including Jharkhand. The Jharkhand State Sunni Waqf Board will be replaced by a new one. At present, Rajya Sabha MP Sarfaraz Ahmed is the chairman of the nine-member state Waqf Board. After the change in Waqf rules, the chairman will not be elected, but will be nominated by the government. Apart from this, two members of the board will be non-Muslims.

The Jharkhand Waqf Board has property worth around Rs 2,000 crores. Despite this, the board is running in losses. Some of the Waqf properties are encroached upon and The institution associated with Waqf Board does not give the details of income and expenditure on time. As a result, the Board does not get even 7% of the amount that it is entitled to from the contribution. At present, 153 institutions are affiliated to Jharkhand Waqf Board and thousands are running unauthorizedly.

Ibrar Ahmed, member of Jharkhand State Sunni Waqf Board, said all Waqfs have been asked to send details of annual income and expenditure reports. They have also been asked to contribute 7% of their income to the Board. He said many mosques, graveyards, etc in the state are running sans Waqf Board registratio. He called the discussion across the country regarding Waqf property baseless and said institutions of other religions possess more property.

Amidst the controversy over the amendment in the Waqf Board, Jharkhand State Minority Finance and Development Corporation Director Mumtaz Khan his expressed displeasure and said that a plea will be filed in the Supreme Court against it. Apart from this, protests will be staged in a democratic manner. He said the property of Waqf is completely a religious matter. "Giving space to non-Muslims in the Boards is not appropriate. The Constitution guarantees people to practise their religion. An attempt has been made to weaken Waqf through amendment. We will not sit silent," he warned.

Jharkhand Health Minister Dr Irfan Ansari clearly said that he will not let the new rules be implemented in the state. Targeting the Modi government at the Centre, he said that by amending the Waqf Board laws, the BJP government wants to snatch Muslims' land.