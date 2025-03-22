ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Tragedy: Chatra Woman Sets Self And Twin Infants Ablaze, Charred To Death

The charred bodies of the mother-children trio were recovered from the house and sent to Chatra Sadar Hospital for postmortem.

Jharkhand Tragedy: Chatra Woman Sets Self And Twin Infants Ablaze, Charred To Death
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 22, 2025, 5:34 PM IST

Chatra: The entire Karihara village in Jharkhand is in mourning after a young woman allegedly died by suicide along with her two and a half-month-old twin sons on Friday.

Twenty two-year-old Shivi Devi of Karihara under Pratappur police station area in Chatra district reportedly set herself and her children on fire, following which all three were charred to death.

Receiving information about the incident, Sub-Inspector Ranjit Kumar and ASI Vinod Kumar Tiwari reached the spot with police force. The charred bodies of the mother-children trio were recovered from the house and sent to Chatra Sadar Hospital for postmortem.

As per information received from locals and family members, Shivi Devi's husband Dilip Yadav was working outside for livelihood. It is being suspected that she took the extreme step due to mental stress. However, the exact reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.

Shivi was under stress for some reason but no one had any idea that she would take such a step, said a neighbour.

The family members and villagers have demanded a thorough investigation and assistance to the victim's family from the administration. Police are also investigating whether the woman was under any kind of family or societal pressure or if there was some family dispute.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, local police station in-charge Qasim Raza said over phone, "The bodies were recovered and sent for autopsy. We have launched an investigation. Efforts are being made to find out the reason behind the incident."

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts or you are worried about a friend or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).

