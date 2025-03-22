ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Tragedy: Chatra Woman Sets Self And Twin Infants Ablaze, Charred To Death

Chatra: The entire Karihara village in Jharkhand is in mourning after a young woman allegedly died by suicide along with her two and a half-month-old twin sons on Friday.

Twenty two-year-old Shivi Devi of Karihara under Pratappur police station area in Chatra district reportedly set herself and her children on fire, following which all three were charred to death.

Receiving information about the incident, Sub-Inspector Ranjit Kumar and ASI Vinod Kumar Tiwari reached the spot with police force. The charred bodies of the mother-children trio were recovered from the house and sent to Chatra Sadar Hospital for postmortem.

As per information received from locals and family members, Shivi Devi's husband Dilip Yadav was working outside for livelihood. It is being suspected that she took the extreme step due to mental stress. However, the exact reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.

Shivi was under stress for some reason but no one had any idea that she would take such a step, said a neighbour.