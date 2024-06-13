ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand: Top Maoist Cadres In Fear Of 'Ghosts' In Palamu

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 23 hours ago

It has been learnt that the Maoist cadres of Naxalite Chhotu Kharwar's squad have been claiming of encountering spirits and talking to deceased Naxal leader Sanjay Technical. Chhotu Kharwar and Sanjay Technical were active in the area till the latter was arrested around a decade ago.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Palamu: The top cadres of the banned Naxalite organisation, CPI(Maoist) are living in fear of 'ghosts'. They are behaving abnormally, saying they are seeing strange 'shadows'.

The incident came to the fore when Gumla police interrogated Naxalite Ravi Ganjhu, whom they had arrested. According to information received from police, Ganjhu has told them that the top Maoist commanders have started doing strange things. Some of them are sitting alone, murmuring to themselves while some are repeatedly saying they are seeing shadows.

For instance, Naxal head Chhotu Kharwar, who has a reward of Rs 15 lakh on his head, had been constantly doing strange things and has gone somewhere for a few days. The cadres are saying that they are talking to deceased Naxalite commander Sanjay Technical, who died in December 2023.

"We have received information about the strange activities of the members of Chhotu Kharwar's gang. A campaign is being conducted in the area to keep an eye on Chhotu Kharwar's gang" Anjani Anjan, SP, Latehar said.

According to psychiatrists the Maoists may be suffering from a serious mental health condition called schizophrenia. This condition may result in hallucinations, delusions and disorganised thinking and behaviour, they said.

"A person suffering from schizophrenia sees things and hears voices that are not observed by others. Also, they believe in things that does not exist. Usually, this disease is caused due to loneliness," Dr. Sunil Kumar, psychiatrist, MMCH said.

Notably, deceased Naxalite commander Sanjay Technical, whose 'ghost' is giving the top Maoist cadres sleepless nights, was a resident of Besara village of Balumath in Latehar. In 2014, Sanjay Technical was shot in the leg in an encounter with security forces in Simdega area after which, he was arrested. On December 23, 2023, Sanjay's health deteriorated in Hotwar Jail in Ranchi and he died in RIMS during treatment.

Sanjay Technical was a landmine expert of the Maoists. He used to prepare landmines and repair modern weapons. He was among the masterminds who planned the Chaibasa jail break incident in December 2014. During which, 15 Maoist commanders escaped from the jail while two were killed.

Chhotu Kharwar and Sanjay Technical were in the same squad and were very active in the areas of Latehar, Gumla, Lohardaga, Chaibasa and Budhapahar. Sanjay Technical had trained many Maoists in making landmines between Budhapahar and Saranda.

Cop Killed by Unidentified Persons in Chhattisgarh's Sukma; Role of Naxalites Suspected

