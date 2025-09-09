ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand To Conduct State-wide Survey Of Transgenders

Effective Coverage Of Welfare Schemes In a press statement, an official spokesperson for the Jharkhand government said that CS Tiwari directed a statewide survey of transgenders to provide benefits of government schemes to them in an effective way. The Chief Secretary said that the survey will reveal the district-wise number of transgenders and their welfare needs.

According to official sources, the directions were given by Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari during a review meeting of the Jharkhand Transgender Welfare Board officials.

Ranchi: The Hemant Soren-led government in Jharkhand will conduct a state-wide survey of transgenders in a bid to boost their coverage under various welfare schemes run by the state, officials said.

The survey will help in allocating funds and other facilities for their welfare, Tiwari said, adding it will be easy to link transgenders with various welfare schemes.

It is understood that during the review meeting, it came to light that transgenders hesitate to come out openly to reveal their identity which hampers services like making identity cards, benefits of reservation, linking them with pension scheme, Ayushman card, constructing Garima Grih besides other services. The Chief Secretary stressed on the formation of the proposed district level committee under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioners as soon as possible to resolve the issue.

Transgender Support Unit To Be Formed

According to the 2011 census, the total number of transgenders in the country was 4,87,803. Their number in Jharkhand is 13,463 as per the census. The Transgender Welfare Board acts as a nodal agency for various welfare schemes for transgenders in the state. The board provides assistance to different departments in the implementation of such schemes.

According to officials, in the meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary, it was decided that a Transgender Support Unit will be formed by the board to look into all the issues related to transgenders, solve problems and make recommendations to the board.

In the meeting of the Transgender Welfare Board chaired by Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari, many other officials including Home Secretary Vandana Dadel, Secretary of Women, Child Development and Social Security Department Manoj Kumar, Finance Secretary Prashant Kumar, Rural Development Secretary K. Srinivasan were present.