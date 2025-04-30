ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Increases Power Tariff by 6.34 Pc

Ranchi: The Jharkhand State Electricity Regulatory Commission (JSERC), on Wednesday, raised the power tariff in the state by 6.34 per cent. Under the new rates, domestic consumers in rural areas will pay Rs 6.70 per unit, up from Rs 6.30, while urban consumers will pay Rs 6.85 per unit, up from Rs 6.65.

The revised tariff will come into effect from May 1, the member law of JSERC, Mahendra Prasad, said. While the rural tariff increased by 40 paise, the urban tariff by 20 paise. "The domestic tariff does not include the consumers availing 200 units of free electricity per month," he said. Of around 46 lakh domestic consumers, around 40 lakh consumers are availing 200 units of free electricity per household per month in the state, another official said.