ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Increases Power Tariff by 6.34 Pc

The tariff will come into effect from May 1. The domestic tariff does not include the consumers availing 200 units of free electricity per month.

increased rate in power tariff introduced in Jharkhand
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 30, 2025 at 5:23 PM IST

1 Min Read

Ranchi: The Jharkhand State Electricity Regulatory Commission (JSERC), on Wednesday, raised the power tariff in the state by 6.34 per cent. Under the new rates, domestic consumers in rural areas will pay Rs 6.70 per unit, up from Rs 6.30, while urban consumers will pay Rs 6.85 per unit, up from Rs 6.65.

The revised tariff will come into effect from May 1, the member law of JSERC, Mahendra Prasad, said. While the rural tariff increased by 40 paise, the urban tariff by 20 paise. "The domestic tariff does not include the consumers availing 200 units of free electricity per month," he said. Of around 46 lakh domestic consumers, around 40 lakh consumers are availing 200 units of free electricity per household per month in the state, another official said.

Despite Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited's (JBVNL) proposal for a 40.02 per cent increase, the commission approved a 6.34 per cent hike after examination.

Read More

  1. Karnataka HC Slams State Govt Over Smart Meter Price And Mandatory Installation
  2. 24-Hour Power Supply In Delhi Soon? India's First Standalone Battery Energy Storage System Nears Completion

Ranchi: The Jharkhand State Electricity Regulatory Commission (JSERC), on Wednesday, raised the power tariff in the state by 6.34 per cent. Under the new rates, domestic consumers in rural areas will pay Rs 6.70 per unit, up from Rs 6.30, while urban consumers will pay Rs 6.85 per unit, up from Rs 6.65.

The revised tariff will come into effect from May 1, the member law of JSERC, Mahendra Prasad, said. While the rural tariff increased by 40 paise, the urban tariff by 20 paise. "The domestic tariff does not include the consumers availing 200 units of free electricity per month," he said. Of around 46 lakh domestic consumers, around 40 lakh consumers are availing 200 units of free electricity per household per month in the state, another official said.

Despite Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited's (JBVNL) proposal for a 40.02 per cent increase, the commission approved a 6.34 per cent hike after examination.

Read More

  1. Karnataka HC Slams State Govt Over Smart Meter Price And Mandatory Installation
  2. 24-Hour Power Supply In Delhi Soon? India's First Standalone Battery Energy Storage System Nears Completion

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JHARKHANDPOWER TARIFFJBVNLELECTRICITY PER HOUSEHOLDJHARKHAND RAISED POWER TARIFF

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.