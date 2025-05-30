Jharkhand Seeks Financial Assistance Of Rs 3.3 Lakh Crores From 16th Finance Commission

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Government has demanded a special package of Rs 3.3 lakh crores from the 16th Finance Commission team which visited the state on Saturday.

In a meeting at Hotel Radisson Blue in Ranchi, Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishore submitted a written copy of the demand on behalf of the state government to the team of 16th Finance Commission led by Chairman Arvind Panagariya,. Talking to mediapersons after the meeting, Urban Development Minister Sudivya Kumar said a report related to the demand of Rs 3.3 lakh crores has been submitted by the state government. He said that the demand for grants has been made by the Finance Commission for health, education and infrastructure which are the priorities of the state government.

Kumar said, "I hope that the constitutional institution of the Government of India will help in conveying our demand to the Central government with a positive attitude. Being a productive state, the losses incurred by Jharkhand have also been prominently placed before the Finance Commission and the demands made, whether you consider it a special package or grant amount, have been put forward by the state government in a very logical manner".

He said the Finance Commission has assured the state that its demands will be considered positively. Apart from Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari, state government ministers Ramdas Soren, Yogendra Prasad and Sudivya Kumar were present in the meeting.