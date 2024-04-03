Jharkhand: Six from Bihar arrested with 53 kg of ganja

author img

By PTI

Published : 20 hours ago

Jharkhand: Six from Bihar arrested with 53 kg of ganja

Jharkhand police seized 53 kg of ganja and arrested six people in Jamshedpur city on Wednesday. The five other arrested people hail from Bihar's West Champaran, Patna and Vaishali districts.

Jamshedpur: Six people from Bihar have been arrested and 53 kg of ganja has been seized from their possession in Jamshedpur city of Jharkhand, police said on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed a person hailing from Bihar's Vaishali district at Mango Bus Stand in Jamshedpur and seized 7 kg of cannabis from his possession on Tuesday, Superintendent of Police (City) Mukesh Kumar Lunayat told reporters.

Based on inputs provided by him, police nabbed five others from a Bihar-bound bus on National Highway 33 and seized 46 kg of ganja from their possession. The accused used to procure ganja from Bolangir district of Odisha and distribute it in various parts of Bihar, the SP said, adding the total value of the seized contraband was Rs 8 lakh. The five other arrested people hail from Bihar's West Champaran, Patna and Vaishali districts.

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Hyderabadi Haleem: In Ramadan, All Roads Lead to This Delight of A Dish

With Crew, Tabu yet Again Affirms Her Three-decade Reign of Versatility

Attacks on the CPEC are an Embarrassment

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.