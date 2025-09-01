Jharkhand Shocker: Woman Sets Ablaze Husband With Matchstick Over Tiff, Held

Simdega: A woman allegedly poured petrol on her husband and set him on fire following an altercation at a village in Simdega district of Jharkhand, police said on Monday. The incident happened on Saturday evening in a dense forest area of Girda, which has a police outpost, they said.

“The relatives and nearby villagers rushed the injured man to Indira Gandhi Hospital in neighbouring Rourkela (Odisha), where his condition is stated to be critical,” Bano police station officer-in-charge, Sonu Kumar, told PTI.

Following an argument, the woman, in a fit of rage, allegedly poured petrol on her husband and set him ablaze with a matchstick, Girda Outpost in-charge, Jitender Kumar, said.

“She has confessed to the crime, and is currently attending to her husband. We will lodge an FIR against the woman after a formal complaint,” Kumar said.

In a related incident, a tribal woman was arrested for allegedly beating her husband to death with the help of her boyfriend at Baghnand village in Jamshedpur on Saturday, police said.

She was apprehended after police recovered the husband’s body and sent it for post-mortem examination, an officer said. The woman’s boyfriend is absconding and a search is underway to trace him, he added.