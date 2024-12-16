ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand: Senior JMM Leader Vijay Kumar Singh Dies At 78

JMM leader Vijay Kumar Singh died on Monday at the age of 78. Singh died at a private hospital in Dumka following a prolonged illness.

Jharkhand: Senior JMM Leader Vijay Kumar Singh Dies At 78
Representational Image (Getty Images)
By PTI

Published : 46 minutes ago

Dumka: Senior JMM leader Vijay Kumar Singh died at a private hospital in Dumka on Monday morning following a prolonged illness. He was 78. Singh, an advocate by profession, was the general secretary of JMM's central committee and the chief convenor of the party in the Santhal Parganas division.

A large number of people paid homage to him after the body was taken to his residence at Kumharpada in Dumka. Chief Minister Hemant Soren said, "I am deeply saddened by the news of demise of respected Baba's movement companion, senior advocate, pillar of JMM family and my guardian respected Shri Vijay Singh ji".

"Vijay ji, a man of gentle and simple nature, had devoted his entire life to the service of the JMM family and the people of Dumka. His departure is a personal loss for me. May Marang buru grant peace to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this moment of grief. The entire JMM family stand with the bereaved family in this hour of grief," he added.

TAGGED:

