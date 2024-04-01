Security beefed up in Hazaribag for Ram Navami in Jharkhand

In view of Ram Navami festivities the Security arrangements were made in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh, Superintendent of Police Arvind Kumar Singh said.

Hazaribag: Elaborate security arrangements were made in Jharkhand's Hazaribag in view of Ram Navami festivities, police said on Monday. Forty companies of paramilitary forces have been sought for deployment in the district to maintain the law and order situation, Superintendent of Police Arvind Kumar Singh said.

Those participating in the 'Mangla Julus' processions have been asked to strictly follow the guidelines issued by the administration in view of the model code of conduct, which is in force for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, he said. "We have barricaded the city's 26 strategic points that the processions will touch," he said.

The organisers of the processions have been asked to refrain from taking the roads where mosques are located as Ramzan is also going on, Singh said. He warned that any violation of the order would invite stern action. Adequate forces have been deployed at strategic locations, he said, adding that intensive patrolling was going on in the entire city.

Police station-level peace committee meetings were also being held, Singh said. The first 'Mangla Julus' will be taken out on Tuesday as scheduled, he said. While Ram Navami is on April 17, the festival is celebrated over days in Hazaribag, which is communally sensitive.

