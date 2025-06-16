Jharkhand: Schools In Naxal-affected Areas Face Teacher Shortage Amid Rising Enrollments

Palamu: In Jharkhand’s Naxal-affected areas, the number of school-going children has been on the rise compared to a few years ago. For instance, there were families in Palamu district who even migrated to other regions for their children 's education.

Over the past five years, the number of students attending schools in Naxal-affected areas has significantly increased, said officials. But the number of teachers in the state’s government schools is shockingly insufficient.

Consider the case of Kartik Oraon High School in the Manatu block in Palamu district, about 70 kilometres from Palamu divisional headquarters, Medininagar. The number of students enrolled in the school in the Naxal-affected area is 754, compared to just 400 in 2019. However, the number of teachers is just three.

As there are fewer teachers, the students from different standards are asked to sit in one classroom. About 250 to 300 students are being taught in one classroom. The only High School in Manatu block was granted ‘Plus Two’ recognition several years ago. Before that, students had to travel 20 kilometres to Panki for their Plus Two (9th to 12th grade) studies.

The school principal, Mahabali Dwivedi, said that the number of students in the school is rapidly increasing, but only three teachers are teaching 754 children. “Often, a single teacher merges classes to teach,” said the principal.

Mohammed Faizan Ali, a student at the school, said that there's a shortage of teachers in the school, and if the number of teachers increases, the quality of education will improve. Another student, Akanksha Kumari, echoed the same.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Saurabh Prakash, District Education Superintendent, said, "If there is a shortage of teachers, it will be addressed. The conditions of those schools are also being monitored, and there's a plan to increase the number of teachers there as well."

Palamu district has 189 high schools, with over one lakh students studying in them. Schools with the highest enrollments include Chak High School in Manatu with 1,600 students, and Dhanmani High School in Pipra has about 1500 students.

The education department official quoted earlier said that the dropout rate among children in Naxal-affected areas has also significantly decreased.

The police have also launched campaigns to ensure the safety and boost the morale of children in government schools. Police officials have visited high schools to survey students about their problems. During anti-Naxal operations, police officers have sometimes acted as teachers to educate children.