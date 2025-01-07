Jharkhand: Sarvajan Pension Beneficiaries Struggle Amidst Payment Delays

Ranchi: People who depend on the Sarvajan Pension Scheme in Jharkhand are expressing their frustration over delays in receiving their pension payments. While recent transfers from the Mainiya Samman Yojana brought happiness to some, many others are still waiting for the help they desperately need.

A team from ETV Bharat visited villages in Ranchi, such as Harmu Tungri Toli and Argora Tungri Toli to understand the situation. Elderly, disabled, and widowed individuals shared their woes with the pension system. Most beneficiaries said they usually receive Rs 1000 each month, but many others reported that they haven’t gotten their pensions for several months.

One elderly woman said she recently received her pension and was not able to take out some money from her account. However, Palo Tirkey, a widow, shared her concern about not having received any pension at all. She remains hopeful that help will come soon, as she struggles to make both ends meet.

In Dhanbad, the situation is similar. Bijola Devi reported that she hasn't received her widow pension for the past three months and has only five kilograms of rice to survive on. She complained of the difficulties and mistreatment she faces at home. “If the government had given us our pension money, we wouldn’t have to face this kind of trouble,” Bijola added.

Divyang Hari Kumar Singh also shared that he hasn’t received his pension in three months, asking the government for immediate assistance.

Vardubhi Panchayat Mukhiya Manoj Singh expressed his worries for the people in need, saying many come to the Panchayat Bhawan every day to share their problems, and he has to help them with his own money. As locals struggle more each day, it is clear that the government needs to act quickly to resolve these issues. While some received help from the Mainiya Samman Yojana, others relying on the Sarvajan Pension worry about their basic needs. They hope that their voices will be heard and that the government will step in to provide the support they need.