Ranchi: Rich tributes were paid to legendary tribal leader and freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda in Jharkhand on Monday on his 125th death anniversary. Several prayer and tribute meetings were held across the state, including the capital city.

A special event was organised at the Samadhi Sthal of Birsa Munda here in Kokar. It was attended by Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Chief Minister Hemant Soren, former chief ministers Arjun Munda, Champai Soren, MLA Kalpana Soren, Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash, CP Singh, MP Mahua Maji, Naveen Jaiswal, CPI ML leader Dipankar Bhattacharya, and many other dignitaries. They also paid floral tributes at the Samadhi and recalled the freedom fighter’s contribution to the upliftment of the tribal society.

Jharkhand Remembers 'Dharti Aaba' Birsa Munda On 125th Martyrdom Day (ETV Bharat)

People associated with the tribal society paid tribute to the statue of Birsa Munda with traditional customs, and a turban was tied on his statue. Several tribal leaders, social workers and common citizens also participated in the event.

The Samadhi Sthal was decorated with traditional decorations while drums and traditional songs reverberated.

Governor Gangwar termed Birsa Munda “a symbol of tribal consciousness and social justice”.

“He fought against the oppressive policies of the British and showed the tribal society the path of self-respect,” he said.

Chief Minister Soren said that the work done by ‘Dharti Aaba’ at a young age was still an inspiration for every generation. “Through his struggle, he taught us how to stand up against inequality and injustice. The government is committed to protecting the rights of the tribal society by following the path shown by him.”

Former CM Arjun Munda said that Birsa Munda was not only the leader of Jharkhand but the country. “Preparations for a separate rebellion of the freedom struggle were made from Jharkhand, and it also started from here,” he said.

Champai said that the tribals were being cheated in this state. There is a need to do Ulgulan once again on the lines of Birsa Munda, as he motivated tribals with his famous slogan “Abua raj seter jana, maharani raj tundu jana (End the queen’s reign, establish our own rule).”

Extensive security arrangements were made at the Samadhi Sthal, and students of various schools also came to pay tribute. Programs were also organised in government and private institutions across the state, remembering the tribal leader.

Born on November 15, 1875, Birsa Munda attained martyrdom in Ranchi jail on June 9, 1900, while in the captivity of the British. He is worshipped as the hero of ‘Ulgulan’ and ‘Dharti Aaba’. His death anniversary is celebrated in Jharkhand as a day symbolising bravery and sacrifice.