Ranchi Lok Sabha Constituency Result 2024: BJP's Sanjay Seth Eyes 2nd Term, Leads By 1 Lakh Votes

Incumbent MP: Sanjay Seth (BJP) leading by over 1 lakh votes

Ranchi: Sitting MP of BJP Sanjay Seth is leading from Ranchi Lok Sabha constituency by 1.17 lakh votes against Congress's Yashaswini Sahay. Sanjay Seth has secured 6,48,405 votes while his nearest rival Yashaswini Sahay got 5,31,368 votes.

One of the key Lok Sabha constituencies, Ranchi seat comprises six assembly segments of Ichchha Garh, Silli, Khijri, Ranchi, Hatia, and Kanke. This constituency is one where the BJP has been consistently consolidating its vote share.

While sitting BJP MP Sanjay Seth is eyeing a second term, Congress is banking on an anti-incumbency wave to wrest the seat. The grand old party has benched its 2019 candidate Subodh Kant Sahay and announced the candidature of his daughter Yashaswini Sahay to seek change of fortunes.

2024 Polls: Ranchi Lok Sabha seat went to the polls in the 6th phase of Lok Sabha election 2024 on May 25 recording a voter turnout of 65.36 percent as per the Election Commission of India.

In the 2019 polls, the then BJP candidate and present sitting MP, Sanjay Seth had secured 706510 votes with his nearest rival and Congress candidate SK Sahay polling 423730 giving a mammoth victory margin of 282780 votes. In the 2014 LS polls, Sahay was again defeated by BJP candidate Ram Tahal Choudhary with a huge margin of nearly two lakh votes.