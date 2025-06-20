Jharkhand: Ranchi Gears Up To Celebrate 11th International Yoga Day

Ranchi: Ahead of the eleventh International Yoga Day on June 21, Jharkhand’s Capital, Ranchi, is gearing up for grand celebrations as the government and ordinary citizens plan events. This year’s theme - ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health’ emphasises personal well-being and environmental harmony.

As part of these preparations, athletes from the Jharkhand State Sports Promotion Society (JSSPS) at Khelgaon organised a special yoga demonstration on Thursday, showcasing a splendid display of traditional and modern yoga disciplines.

Athletes from the Jharkhand State Sports Promotion Society (JSSPS) (ETV Bharat)

Athletes' Unique Yoga Performance

In the demonstration, JSSPS athletes presented a series of impressive yoga postures that highlighted physical flexibility, mental balance, and self-confidence. Children and young athletes, dressed in colourful attire, synchronised their breaths and postures, creating a spiritual and energetic atmosphere.

Glimpses of Naad Yoga and Remix Yoga

A special feature of the event was the inclusion of traditional yoga alongside new forms like Naad Yoga, Zumba, and Remix Yoga, among others. These performances offered a new experience to the audience. Several yoga teachers who have won awards also gave their presentations, emphasising the importance of yoga. They stated that yoga is not limited to physical health but is also a powerful medium for relieving mental stress and maintaining balance in life. The main objective of the event is to convey the message of "Har Ghar Yoga, Har Man Yoga" (Yoga in Every Home, Yoga in Every Mind) to everyone.

With the cooperation of the administration and the sports department, civil society groups and yoga training centres have planned several events for Yoga Day in Ranchi. Participation is being ensured from schools and colleges to various institutions.

The Yoga Day celebrations are also being planned across villages in the state. Prime Minister Natrendra modi had earlier written an open letter to all Gram Pradhans, appealing to them to organise events at community centres involving all sections of people.