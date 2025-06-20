ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand: Ranchi Gears Up To Celebrate 11th International Yoga Day

In the demonstration, JSSPS athletes presented a series of impressive yoga postures that highlighted physical flexibility, mental balance, and self-confidence.

Athletes from the Jharkhand State Sports Promotion Society (JSSPS)
Athletes from the Jharkhand State Sports Promotion Society (JSSPS) (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 20, 2025 at 1:42 PM IST

Updated : June 20, 2025 at 2:16 PM IST

2 Min Read

Ranchi: Ahead of the eleventh International Yoga Day on June 21, Jharkhand’s Capital, Ranchi, is gearing up for grand celebrations as the government and ordinary citizens plan events. This year’s theme - ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health’ emphasises personal well-being and environmental harmony.

As part of these preparations, athletes from the Jharkhand State Sports Promotion Society (JSSPS) at Khelgaon organised a special yoga demonstration on Thursday, showcasing a splendid display of traditional and modern yoga disciplines.

Athletes from the Jharkhand State Sports Promotion Society (JSSPS)
Athletes from the Jharkhand State Sports Promotion Society (JSSPS) (ETV Bharat)

Athletes' Unique Yoga Performance

In the demonstration, JSSPS athletes presented a series of impressive yoga postures that highlighted physical flexibility, mental balance, and self-confidence. Children and young athletes, dressed in colourful attire, synchronised their breaths and postures, creating a spiritual and energetic atmosphere.

Glimpses of Naad Yoga and Remix Yoga

Athletes from the Jharkhand State Sports Promotion Society (JSSPS)
Athletes from the Jharkhand State Sports Promotion Society (JSSPS) (ETV Bharat)

A special feature of the event was the inclusion of traditional yoga alongside new forms like Naad Yoga, Zumba, and Remix Yoga, among others. These performances offered a new experience to the audience. Several yoga teachers who have won awards also gave their presentations, emphasising the importance of yoga. They stated that yoga is not limited to physical health but is also a powerful medium for relieving mental stress and maintaining balance in life. The main objective of the event is to convey the message of "Har Ghar Yoga, Har Man Yoga" (Yoga in Every Home, Yoga in Every Mind) to everyone.

Athletes from the Jharkhand State Sports Promotion Society (JSSPS)
Athletes from the Jharkhand State Sports Promotion Society (JSSPS) (ETV Bharat)

With the cooperation of the administration and the sports department, civil society groups and yoga training centres have planned several events for Yoga Day in Ranchi. Participation is being ensured from schools and colleges to various institutions.

Athletes from the Jharkhand State Sports Promotion Society (JSSPS)
Athletes from the Jharkhand State Sports Promotion Society (JSSPS) (ETV Bharat)

The Yoga Day celebrations are also being planned across villages in the state. Prime Minister Natrendra modi had earlier written an open letter to all Gram Pradhans, appealing to them to organise events at community centres involving all sections of people.

Ranchi: Ahead of the eleventh International Yoga Day on June 21, Jharkhand’s Capital, Ranchi, is gearing up for grand celebrations as the government and ordinary citizens plan events. This year’s theme - ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health’ emphasises personal well-being and environmental harmony.

As part of these preparations, athletes from the Jharkhand State Sports Promotion Society (JSSPS) at Khelgaon organised a special yoga demonstration on Thursday, showcasing a splendid display of traditional and modern yoga disciplines.

Athletes from the Jharkhand State Sports Promotion Society (JSSPS)
Athletes from the Jharkhand State Sports Promotion Society (JSSPS) (ETV Bharat)

Athletes' Unique Yoga Performance

In the demonstration, JSSPS athletes presented a series of impressive yoga postures that highlighted physical flexibility, mental balance, and self-confidence. Children and young athletes, dressed in colourful attire, synchronised their breaths and postures, creating a spiritual and energetic atmosphere.

Glimpses of Naad Yoga and Remix Yoga

Athletes from the Jharkhand State Sports Promotion Society (JSSPS)
Athletes from the Jharkhand State Sports Promotion Society (JSSPS) (ETV Bharat)

A special feature of the event was the inclusion of traditional yoga alongside new forms like Naad Yoga, Zumba, and Remix Yoga, among others. These performances offered a new experience to the audience. Several yoga teachers who have won awards also gave their presentations, emphasising the importance of yoga. They stated that yoga is not limited to physical health but is also a powerful medium for relieving mental stress and maintaining balance in life. The main objective of the event is to convey the message of "Har Ghar Yoga, Har Man Yoga" (Yoga in Every Home, Yoga in Every Mind) to everyone.

Athletes from the Jharkhand State Sports Promotion Society (JSSPS)
Athletes from the Jharkhand State Sports Promotion Society (JSSPS) (ETV Bharat)

With the cooperation of the administration and the sports department, civil society groups and yoga training centres have planned several events for Yoga Day in Ranchi. Participation is being ensured from schools and colleges to various institutions.

Athletes from the Jharkhand State Sports Promotion Society (JSSPS)
Athletes from the Jharkhand State Sports Promotion Society (JSSPS) (ETV Bharat)

The Yoga Day celebrations are also being planned across villages in the state. Prime Minister Natrendra modi had earlier written an open letter to all Gram Pradhans, appealing to them to organise events at community centres involving all sections of people.

Last Updated : June 20, 2025 at 2:16 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

11TH INTERNATIONAL YOGA DAYRANCHI YOGA DAYJHARKHAND YOGA DAY CELEBRATIONSJHARKHAND RANCHI YOGA DAY JSSPS

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.