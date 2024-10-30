PM Modi's Poll Rally On Nov 4 Will Bring A New Dawn To The State: Shivraj Chouhan

Ranchi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming election rally in Jharkhand will bring a new dawn to the state and end the existing 'loot ka raaj', Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday.

"PM Modi will bring a new dawn to the state when he comes here. Darkness will be dispelled and lotus will bloom. The 'loot ka raaj' will end in Jharkhand and good governance will prevail here," he said.

BJP will kick off its poll campaign with PM Modi's rally on November 4. He is scheduled to address public meetings in Chaibasa and Garhwa. So far, the state BJP has decided to hold six election rallies of the prime minister.

Prior to PM Modi's visit, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will reach Ranchi on November 2 and review the poll preparations with BJP leaders in the evening. Shah will address election rallies in Dhalbhumgarh, Simaria and Barkatha on November 3.

While informing about PM Modi's election rallies, Union Agriculture Minister Chouhan targeted the Jharkhand government, accusing it of cheating the public. "This government of JMM, Congress and RJD has cheated the common people. Money is deposited every month in the accounts of the sisters of Maharashtra, Odisha and Chhattisgarh. Now, for the last two months, the government here is talking about giving money. But no amount has yet been deposited in the accounts of the sisters," Chouhan said.

The Union Minister assured that as soon as the BJP government comes to power, a proposal will be introduced in the first cabinet meeting to fill up the vacant posts. "We will provide Rs 2100 in the accounts of sisters on the 11th of every month. Also, gas cylinder will be given every month for Rs 500 and two gas cylinders will be given free on the occasion of festivals," he said. This apart, 21 lakh people will be given housing facilities and sand will be provided free of cost to build houses.