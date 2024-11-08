ETV Bharat / state

Hemant Soren Govt, Cong Have Turned Ranchi Into Karachi: Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav campaigned for BJP candidate from Panki, Dr Shashi Bhushan Mehta in Tarhasi on Friday.

Hemant Soren, Cong Have Turned Ranchi Into Karachi: Mohan Yadav Ahead Of Jharkhand Polls
Mohan Yadav addressing poll rally in Tarhasi (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 48 minutes ago

Palamu: Ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly elections, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday alleged that ruling Hemant Soren government and Congress have turned Ranchi into Karachi, urging voters not to spare the "sinners" as the upcoming polls are aimed at erasing all wrongdoings.

Addressing a poll rally in Palamu's Tarhasi in support of BJP candidate Dr Shashi Bhushan Mehta from Panki Assembly seat, Yadav said that Pakistan is being remembered for its rising cases of loot, deceit, fraud and atrocities against Hindus.

"Our enemy country is now known for loot, deceit, fraud and insulting Hindus. But, Hemant Soren and Congress have together turned Ranchi into Karachi. We need to restore Ranchi's glory. The sin committed by arrogant people like Hemant Soren needs to end," the BJP leader said.

Yadav also compared the ruling Hemant Soren government to a greedy wolf and accused it of allowing outsiders to settle here for the sake of its vote bank.

Holding the state government responsible for the alleged decline in tribal population in many areas of Jharkhand, Yadav said, "Greedy about votes, these hungry wolves are constantly welcoming people to come into the state, cast their votes and then do whatever they want. This is an election to erase all sins."

Stressing on the need to protect the state, CM said, "When a farmer finds cattle or thief entering into his field, he tries his best to ensure that crops are not harmed. But, here the elements are not petty thieves but people looting crores."

