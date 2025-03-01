ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Police To Rent Land To Petrol Pumps To Boost Exchequer

DGP Anurag Gupta said they are in talks with the leading oil companies to rent land to run petrol pumps.

Director General of Police Jharkhand, Anurag Gupta
Director General of Police Jharkhand, Anurag Gupta (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 1, 2025, 7:11 PM IST

Ranchi: In a significant development, Jharkhand Police has decided to lease out its land to petroleum companies in a bid to boost the exchequer.

Director General of Police Jharkhand, Anurag Gupta while confirming the development, made it clear that the state police will not operate petrol pumps on its own in any way.

Gupta said that there are three models of earning for the police. First is that the police operate the petrol pump itself, second is to lease it to someone and third is to give its land on rent to a company, so that income can be earned from it. According to the DGP, the company to which the land will be given on rent to open a petrol pump, will bear the cost of filling petrol in police vehicles. The DGP clarified that Jharkhand Police will not operate any kind of petrol pump itself.

Refuting rumours that Jharkhand Police was going to open its own petrol pumps, the DGP said that the plan is to rent police land to the petroleum companies.

DGP said that the Jharkhand Police has already swung into action to give a concrete shape to the plan. It is learnt that a round of meeting with the officials of Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum has been completed after which the companies are expected to submit their proposals to Jharkhand Police in this regard.

