Jharkhand Police Targets Last Maoist Commander Of Budhapahar Mrityunjay Bhuiyan

Palamu: Jharkhand Police has intensified its efforts to capture the last remaining Maoist commander of Budhapahar, Mrityunjay Bhuiyan alias Faresh Bhuiyan. A reward of Rs 10 lakh has been announced on his head by the Jharkhand government. Mrityunjay, a native of Nawatoli, Barwadih in Latehar district, currently serves as the zonal commander of the Maoists. Intelligence gathering and a search operation are underway.

The Maoists' training centre in Budhapahar has been captured by the security forces. Operation Octopus was launched against the Maoists in 2022, and in January 2023, most of Budhapahar was freed from the Maoists by the security forces. Most of the commanders present at Budhapahar were caught, while many surrendered.

However, Mrityunjay managed to escape and remains at large. He has been active in the Budhapahar region for over two decades.

Mrityunjay Bhuiyan became a member of the Maoist squad in the area of Budhapahar, and later he became the zonal commander of the Maoists.

It is believed that Bhuiyan has a strong network in the Budhapahar area and keeps changing his hideouts. He has been hiding himself in the forest from Budhapahar to the Chhattisgarh border. Following the recent death of Manish Yadav and the arrest of Kundan Kharwar, the Maoist squad has weakened.