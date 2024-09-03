Jharkhand: Police Step Up Efforts for Extradition of Gangster Prince Khan: Interpol Alerts UAE

Ranchi: Gangster Prince Khan of Wasseypur, who is facing a red corner notice, has been posing a big challenge for Jharkhand Police. He has been stuck in Dubai ever since his passport is cancelled. Jharkhand ATS SP Rishabh Jha said that a red corner notice has been issued and as soon as the gangster is arrested, action will be taken for his extradition.

According to the ATS SP, now that the Red Corner Notice is issued, the gangster will be caught even if he tries to flee from Dubai. Prince Khan, associated with Dhanbad's Gangs of Wasseypur, is operating his gang from Dubai. After issuing the red corner notice, Interpol has also informed UAE and National Security Council about it. According to the information, the search for Prince Khan has been started in Dubai.

Gangster Mayank Singh

At the same time, the process of issuing a red corner notice against another notorious criminal of Jharkhand, Sunil Singh Meena alias Mayank Singh, has also been started. The documents related to Mayank Singh's red corner notice have been sent to Interpol through the central agency. ATS SP Rishabh Jha said that action is going on against Mayank Singh. As soon as he is caught, efforts to bring him to India will be started immediately. Mayank Singh belongs to the Aman Sahu gang and is carrying out criminal acts in Jharkhand from Malaysia. Mayank Singh is also very close to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Most wanted

Prince Khan has dozens of criminal cases registered against him. A blue corner notice has already been issued in the case registered in ATS police station. He has been living abroad since 2021 by dodging the police. In the investigation of Jharkhand ATS case, it has also come to light that Prince Khan has been seen in cities like Sharjah and Dubai during his abscondence.

Mayank Singh is close to both Lawrence and Aman

Mayank Singh, who is based in Malaysia, is the main link between Lawrence Bishnoi gang and Aman gang. It was Mayank Singh who brought Lawrence Bishnoi and Aman together. Actually, Aman Sahu needed a person who could provide him technical support to expand his terror empire. For this work, Aman contacted Lawrence while he was in jail. After which Lawrence linked his trusted associate Mayank Singh alias Sunil Meena with Aman Sahu.

However, recently Jharkhand ATS discovered the real face of Mayank Singh and in this case ATS has also pasted a notice at Sunil Meena's house in Rajasthan. Due to increasing pressure from the police, Mayank Singh has left India and shifted to Malaysia and is working for Aman Sahu from there.

Extradition

Prince Khan and Mayank Singh will be the first two criminals from Jharkhand whose extradition will be sought. Mayank Singh was last seen at Kuala Lumpur Airport in Malaysia. Mayank Singh's passport has also been cancelled. Prince Khan's last location was Dubai. After his passport was cancelled, he is stuck in Dubai. Prince Khan's passport made in the name of Mohd Haider Khan has been cancelled on the initiative of Jharkhand Police. According to ATS officials, after the Red Corner Notice is issued, efforts will now be made to extradite Prince Khan. CBI is also corresponding with Interpol and UAE government for extradition.

Also, action is being taken against the Prince Khan gang. According to Jharkhand Police, apart from Dhanbad, the Superintendents of Police of the districts where the Prince Khan gang is active have been instructed by the Police Headquarters to take major action against the gang. Members of the Khan gang who are outside the jail are being monitored. The gang members who are inside the jail are also being monitored.

List of goons

On the instructions of the Police Headquarters, a goon list has been prepared in 14 districts of the state to crack down on criminals. The goon list also includes 18 criminals associated with Prince Khan. According to the information given by the Police Headquarters, among the criminals associated with the organized criminal gang, 91 criminals in Ramgarh district, 69 in Dhanbad, 48 in Palamu, 38 in Ranchi, 28 in Jamshedpur, 25 in Latehar, 24 in Hazaribagh, five in Chatra, three in Garhwa, three in Bokaro, one in Chaibasa, one in Giridih and one in Gumla have been included in the goon list.