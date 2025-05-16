ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Police Offer Rewards For Information On 61 Wanted Naxalites

Ranchi: Jharkhand Police have intensified their crackdown on Naxalites, bringing the number of wanted insurgents down to 61 through multi-faceted anti-Naxal operations. Authorities have declared rewards ranging from Rs one lakh to Rs one crore for information leading to their capture. Citizens who provide credible information will receive the advertised reward, and police assure complete confidentiality of the informant's identity.

The police are employing a multi-pronged strategy, engaging Naxalites in direct combat within forests and conducting psychological operations ('Psy Ops') in affected regions. As part of Psy Ops, they have displayed posters featuring the wanted Naxalites' photographs, reward amounts, and contact details of police officials.

Jharkhand Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Gupta said that the police authorities issued a clear warning to the wanted Naxalites - either to surrender or face police encounters. He added that the police are prioritising the capture of the three Rs one crore-rewarded Naxalites, believing their apprehension would significantly demoralise the entire Maoist organisation.

According to the police officials, currently, three top Communist Party of India Maoist (CPI Maoist) leaders carry the highest reward of Rs one crore each: Misir Besra alias Bhaskar Ji from Giridih, Jharkhand; Asim Mandal alias Akash from Midnapore, West Bengal; and Anal Da alias Tufan, also from Giridih, Jharkhand.