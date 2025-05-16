Jharkhand Police Offer Rewards For Information On 61 Wanted Naxalites

Ranchi: Jharkhand Police have intensified their crackdown on Naxalites, bringing the number of wanted insurgents down to 61 through multi-faceted anti-Naxal operations. Authorities have declared rewards ranging from Rs one lakh to Rs one crore for information leading to their capture. Citizens who provide credible information will receive the advertised reward, and police assure complete confidentiality of the informant's identity.
The police are employing a multi-pronged strategy, engaging Naxalites in direct combat within forests and conducting psychological operations ('Psy Ops') in affected regions. As part of Psy Ops, they have displayed posters featuring the wanted Naxalites' photographs, reward amounts, and contact details of police officials.
Jharkhand Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Gupta said that the police authorities issued a clear warning to the wanted Naxalites - either to surrender or face police encounters. He added that the police are prioritising the capture of the three Rs one crore-rewarded Naxalites, believing their apprehension would significantly demoralise the entire Maoist organisation.
According to the police officials, currently, three top Communist Party of India Maoist (CPI Maoist) leaders carry the highest reward of Rs one crore each: Misir Besra alias Bhaskar Ji from Giridih, Jharkhand; Asim Mandal alias Akash from Midnapore, West Bengal; and Anal Da alias Tufan, also from Giridih, Jharkhand.
Five Naxalites have a bounty of Rs 25 lakh on their heads: Anuj alias Sahdev Soren (Hazaribagh, Jharkhand), Brajesh Singh Ganjhu alias Gopal Singh Bhokta (Chatra, Jharkhand), Lalchand Hembram alias Anmel Da (Bokaro, Jharkhand), Raghunath Hembram alias Nirbhay Ji (Giridih, Jharkhand), and Ajay Mahto alias Tiger (Giridih, Jharkhand).
Ten Naxalites carry a reward of Rs 15 lakh each, including Mochhu alias Mehnat alias Vibhishan (Dhanbad, Jharkhand), Madan Mahto alias Shankar (Midnapore, West Bengal), Sanjay Mahto alias Santosh (Pirtand, Giridih, Jharkhand), Martin Kerketta (Gumla, Jharkhand, head of People's Liberation Front of India or PLFI, Ram Prasad Mardi alias Sachin (Jamshedpur, Jharkhand), Nitesh Yadav alias Irfan (Gaya, Bihar), Ravindra Ganjhu alias Surendra (Latehar, Jharkhand), Amit Munda alias Sukhlal Munda (Ranchi, Jharkhand), Bela Sarkar alias Panchami (Murshidabad, West Bengal), and Sahdev Mahto alias Subhash (Hazaribagh, Jharkhand).
Eight Naxalites have a reward of Rs 10 lakh each: Kundan Kherwar (Latehar, Jharkhand), Aftan alias Amit Hansda (Bokaro, Jharkhand), Arif alias Shashikant (Palamu, Jharkhand), Mrityunjay Ji alias Fares Bhuiyan (Latehar, Jharkhand), Pappu Lohra (Latehar, Jharkhand, head of JJMP), Manohar Ganjhu alias Sohan (Latehar, Jharkhand), Vivek Yadav alias Sunil (Gaya, Bihar), and Godray Yadav alias Sanjay (Palamu, Jharkhand).
A larger group of 25 Naxalites have a reward of Rs five lakh each. Additionally, six wanted individuals have a reward of Rs two lakh each, and five others carry a reward of Rs one lakh. A significant number of these wanted Naxalites hail from the Giridih and Latehar districts of Jharkhand.